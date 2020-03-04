EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. Play bingo to support Wagoner school Special Olympics. Prizes are valued at least at $20. Bingo buy-ins every 30 minutes at $5 per card for prizes valued at $100 or more.
2. Silent auction features several items including an Oklahoma State University football signed by Malcolm Rodriguez and the entire OSU team. Also gift cards, prize baskets.
3. Concessions feature nachos, hot dogs, pizza, candy bars, soft drinks, pickles and popcorn.
WHY ATTEND?
“It supports Special Olympics,” said Wagoner Special Education Teacher Morgan Murphy. “Money raised by this fundraiser allows our Olympians to compete in various events in the state games, held in Stillwater for three days in May.”
This is the second annual bingo night, Murphy said.
“We’ve had a response from quadruple the amount that supported us last year,” she said.
FOR MORE INFO: (918) 441-4884.
ONLINE: facebook.com/wagonerspecialolympics
— Cathy Spaulding
ABOUT THE EVENT
WHAT: Bingo Night supports Wagoner Public Schools Special Olympics.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 5 p.m.
WHERE: Wagoner High School Cafeteria.
COST: $7 for one card; $12 for two cards, $20 for four cards.
