Tons of trucks will be available for touching this Saturday.
Muskogee Public Library will host Touch-a-Truck from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hatbox Field. Admission is $2.
This marks the library's 10th truck-touching event. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 out of concern for COVID-19.
"People seem ready to bring it back," said Carolyn Prescott, library youth services manager. "We're going to have a really good variety of vehicles this year," she said.
City of Muskogee Public Works will show some of their trucks.
"We're hoping to have the new trash truck there," Prescott said, adding that she got to ride in the trash truck during the Azalea parade earlier this month.
She said the driver activated the bin pick-up arm "and the kids just loved it."
"And of course, they were all getting him to honk the horn," she said.
Muskogee Fire Department will bring a ladder truck. Muskogee police will bring some cruisers and its armored MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle, she said.
"The trolley's going to be there," she said. "The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's marine division will have a boat there. We're supposed to have some Channel 6 storm trackers there."
Other vehicles include a cement mixer, school bus, junior sprint race cars, an OG&E bucket truck.
"The Oklahoma Forestry Department is supposed to bring their transport and dozer," she said.
Classic cars from Cruis'n Angels car club will be on display in a "no touch zone," Prescott said.
There also will be some attractions inside the Hatbox Event Center. The Four-State Museum of Natural History will have a display. Prescott said the museum is being built in Miami, Oklahoma.
"He's got some really good exhibits," She said.
Muskogee High School robotics team will do demonstrations. Several church and student volunteers will have carnival games. Zomac School of Music students will present a spring recital in the center.
Prescott said said all proceeds go for the library's children's department.
"We're going to use them for our summer reading program and all our other children's programming," she said.
They include incentives for summer reading, she said. "For every 100 books they read, they get a prize."
"It buys all our incentives, all our craft supplies, snacks. So it's just our funding for the whole year."
If you go
WHAT: Touch-a-Truck.
WHERE: Hatbox Field, 40th and Arline streets.
WHO: Muskogee Public Library.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
ADMISSION: $2 per person.
