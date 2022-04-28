Tulsa brothers added to Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony

Tulsa born brothers Jesse and Alan Vint have been added to the roster of the Oklahoma Movie Hall Of Fame Induction class of 2022 and will be inducted on May 7.
Sons of Alan Vint Jr., past president of Unit Rig and Equipment Company of Tulsa from 1956 to 1982, both brothers enjoyed decades long careers in the motion picture industry — Jesse, appearing in more than 60 film and television roles and Alan in more than 30 roles. Though Alan’s final acting role was in 1999, he worked in the industry until his death in 2006. They also worked as directors and Jesse, also as a screenwriter.
While both brothers routinely appeared in studio films, they also helped to write and produce indie films and in 2016, Jesse Vint was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Portland Indie Film Awards. An avid chess player, Jesse won the World Celebrity Chess Championship in 1988.
The evening's induction will also include Ben Johnson, Amzie Strickland, Rachel Cannon, Mark Stansberry, Chris Dawson, and Wynona Price.
The Oklahoma Movie Hall Of Fame Induction will take place at the Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave., at 7:30 p.m. May 7. The event is free and open to the public.
