People have a full afternoon of festivities with two Juneteenth celebrations this Sunday.
The Oklahoma Juneteenth Historical Foundation presents its 15th annual celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Park.
The second annual TFatts Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Rotary Park.
Triirmain Bates said people can expect lots of fun and meaning at the Rotary Park celebration.
"What we are doing is trying to keep the kids active and let them know there are speakers in the neighborhood they can talk to," Bates said. "They'll be talking to the kids and interacting with the kids and having fun."
Speakers include Muskogee High School graduate and former OU football player Jameel Owens. Mayor Marlon Coleman will host the event, Bates said.
"We'll be going over drills, training kids on football and basketball," he said.
There also will be water balloon fights, a 3-point hoops contest and a hula hoop contest.
Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be served. There also will be a food truck and other vendors.
The Elliott Park celebration is "Church in the Park," said Wilma Newton of the Oklahoma Juneteenth Historical Foundation. Sunday also marks Father's Day, she said.
"We have different pastors who are coming and bringing their churches," she said.
The park's splash pad will be open. Youngsters also can enjoy horseshoes and hula hoops, Newton said.
The celebration also will have free barbecue, Newton said. There will be guest performances, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Texas slaves were notified of their freedom, two months after the end of the Civil War.
If you go
WHAT: Oklahoma Juneteenth Historical Foundation celebration.
WHEN: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Elliott Park, on Altamont Street, north of Martin Luther King Street.
WHAT: TFatts Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration.
WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Rotary Park, South 24th and Arline streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.