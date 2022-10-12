Eleven students interested in learning about the film industry and making documentary films came together to attend the RedPony Film Academy, hosted by the United Keetoowah Band’s John Hair Cultural Center and Museum. The group of mostly Keetoowah tribal members along with members of other tribes participated in the four-day learning camp, Sept. 28 through Oct 1.
The class was presented by RedPony Films, which is based in Arizona. The company’s owner, Dr. Eddie Webb, a Keetoowah tribal member, designed, coordinated, and presented the firsthand learning experience. He was joined by filmmakers, Keegan Choffat and Paul Hickey. The curriculum covered using Canon camera equipment, setting lights and sound levels and filming, interview techniques and more. Ninety percent of the footage was captured at the 72nd annual Keetoowah Celebration. The group focused on interviews of tribal members, especially elders and tradition keepers.
Participants included David Barnoski, Olivia Briggs, Kelsey Nicolette Cooper, Christopher Coursey, Marilyn Craig, Aubrey Mouse, Samuel O’Field, Marcus Thompson, Amadeus Thorne, Trista Vaughn, and Tiana Watie.
“We learned about camera work and what it takes to set everything up to look good on tv or the big screen," Thompson said. "There is just so much that goes on behind the camera and what it takes to get everything ready to shoot.”
“There are so many things I took away from this film academy but one thing that has stuck with me is that Dr. Webb emphasized that we have the power to tell our own stories," Vaughn said. "I think the biggest thing that surprised me about the class was that there are so many opportunities when it comes to the film industry. We are so accustomed to knowing the people that are in front of the camera, but not exposed to the behind-the-scenes process that takes place when it comes to film production.”
Dr. Webb said working with Ernestine Berry, Barbara Foster, and the UKB leadership to organize a Redpony Film Academy for tribal citizens was a blessing.
"I have been teaching research documentaries production for several years, but to come home and to feel the acceptance, the language, and the love of our UKB nation is the pinnacle of why," Webb said. "Paul Hickey, Keegan Choffat, and I are committed to bring our filmmaking academies to Indigenous nations."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.