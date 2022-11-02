UKB Museum receives award

The John Hair Cultural Center and Museum has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Museums in Indian Country. These top museums served as models for the Culture Builds Communities Project sponsored by the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries, and Museums with funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the National Museum of the American Indian. The honors went to the Choctaw Nation, Chickasaw Nation, Citizen Potawatomi, Pueblo of Pojoaque, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux, Shawnee, Southern Ute, Suquamish Tribe, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, and the Wyandotte Nation.
ATALM is an international nonprofit organization that maintains a network of support for indigenous programs, provides culturally relevant programming and services, encourages collaboration among tribal and non-tribal cultural institutions, and articulates contemporary issues related to developing and sustaining the cultural sovereignty of Native Nations. The ATALM mission embraces the cultural differences, beliefs, customs, languages, and practices of all its members. It regards the preservation of historical documents, records, photographs, language materials and recordings, art, artifacts, and cultural items as paramount to the cultural and political survival of tribal peoples in the 21st century and beyond.
UKB Chief Joe Bunch and JHCCM Director Ernestine Berry attended the annual conference of the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries and Museums, held at Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula, California, Oct. 25-27. Bunch accepted the award on behalf of the tribe.
“For the ATALM to recognize the UKB museum as a model museum is indeed an honor. This organization respects the cultural integrity and practices of each individual Native Nation. Congratulations to Ernestine and the museum staff on this achievement,” Bunch said.
Since opening in 2011, the UKB museum has continued to grow and increase its offerings. Some of the assets that made the museum receive a high rating as a model museum includes the layout and design of museum, which includes a classroom and stage, research library, archives, gift shop, cultural kitchen, and two large exhibit areas. Program development was another area of excellence, including cultural and language classes and events.
For Berry, it has all been a labor of love. “It is an honor and a privilege to have helped with the design of the museum," Berry said. "It is a very practical space that accommodates the needs of the various activities. Working closely with the architect and builder, I had the opportunity to specify the kind of spaces we needed and to see firsthand those ideas come together. I am also gratified to have participated in the activities of the museum with many members of our Keetoowah family. Thanks to ATALM and Susan Feller for this exceptional award."
The John Hair Cultural Center and Museum is located at 18280 W. Keetoowah Circle in Tahlequah. Information: (918) 871-2866, or go to the JHCCM Facebook page or website at www.ukb-nsn.gov.
