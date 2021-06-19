Youngsters held their hands and swung to music opening Tuesday evening Vacation Bible School at Eastern Heights Baptist Church.
"We absolutely love it," said Nikki Wallace, who led music for the VBS. "The kids are having a great time and we love it. It's a lot of work, but it's worth it."
Like Eastern Heights, Muskogee area churches are welcoming youngsters back to Vacation Bible Schools this summer. Concern for COVID-19 prompted churches to cancel or cut back on their summer programs in 2020.
"We're very blessed, we're excited to be able to share the gospel with children," said Anna Stewart, VBS director at Timothy Baptist Church. "VBS is the number one outreach for salvation with children."
Stewart said she expects about 100 youngsters each day when Timothy hosts its Vacation Bible School this week.
Timothy Baptist canceled its 2020 VBS and will use that year's curriculum, "Concrete and Cranes," this year, Stewart said.
"It's building our faith on Jesus," she said, adding that activities include arts and crafts, outside activities and classes about missions.
"We've been preparing for several months, recruiting teachers and volunteers, preparing our decorations and our curriculum," she said.
Eastern Heights Pastor Darren Wallace, Nikki Wallace's husband, said about 40 youngsters attended VBS Tuesday night. He said he expected more later in the week. He said about 25 workers, including youth, helped.
"Before the pandemic last year, we had close to 100, two years ago," he said.
Darren Wallace said the church did have a Vacation Bible School last year, but it was capped at 35 youngsters. There is no cap this year.
"I think it's great," he said. "I'm excited about it. We're ready. We've been ready for Vacation Bible School for several months."
He said it takes about three to four months to prepare for VBS.
Nikki Wallace said directors begin reviewing Bible school material in January.
"By April we get a good order in, so people are getting their curriculum, starting to plan and order supplies," she said.
Eastern Heights is using the 2021 Lifeway curriculum, "Destination Dig," which uses an archaeology theme to "unearth the truth about Jesus."
Wallace said seeing more children at this year's VBS indicates "there's hope."
"To me, it just revives people to be back together and give them the hope of Jesus, let kids know about eternal life," she said. "Even though it gets rough here, there's heaven to look forward to."
