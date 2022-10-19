Vaccinations ready for Boo on the Flu

Muskogee area health workers are getting hundreds of flu shots ready for Boo on the Flu visitors this year.
The 26th annual drive-thru vaccination clinic will run from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. Friday at Honor Heights Park. The vaccines are available to anyone age 18 and older.
"It is the most immediate, positive impact on people's health that we can do in this community," said Ched Wetz, board chairman of Muskogee Medical Foundation, event sponsor.
"It's free to the public unless you want to make a small donation," Wetz said, adding that the Foundation has administered close to 35,000 free shots over the years.
Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Trish German said, "It's always important to get the shot, especially if you're elderly or have health issues.
"We're still fighting COVID, and flu on top of that. We want to keep as many people vaccinated to keep as many people out of the hospital and not overwhelm our health care services."
Adults seeking the flu vaccine drive up to lanes where volunteers administer the shots. Visitors fill out a consent form, roll up their sleeves and get a shot in the arm without leaving their cars.
"It is a really big, popular event," German said. "I'm estimating we see about a couple hundred people."
Nearly 1,000 doses were administered to drivers and passengers in the 2021 drive-thru.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 23 flu-related hospitalizations from Sept. 1 to Oct. 8.
Additional sponsors include Desert Mountain Energy Corp., Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital Auxiliary, Muskogee County EMS, Muskogee Parks and Recreation, The Papilion, Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Indian Capital Technology Center Nursing and Love Bottling.
Visitors are encouraged to bring bags of candy for Muskogee County EMS's annual Halloween EMS Extravaganza, set for Oct. 31, German said.
If you go
WHAT: Boo on the Flu.
WHO: Ages 18 and up.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Honor Heights Park.
ADMISSION: Free.
