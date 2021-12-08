VETERAN CONNECTION: Helpful ways to manage stress

The holiday season is upon us and while it is usually a happy time of year, it can also be stressful. Some challenges are healthy, but too much stress can create problems and put your health at risk. When you experience too much stress your body will let you know in different ways such as:
• Having difficulty concentrating.
• Feeling worried and fearful.
• Feeling “wound up” — sweaty palms, pounding heart, and tense muscles.
• Feeling irritable towards others.
• Feeling tired.
At the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, we care about the veterans, caregivers, and families we serve and want to encourage you to think about ways to better manage your stress so you can enjoy the holidays and beyond.
The National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention has shared some helpful tips for reducing stress. We encourage you to try some of the following strategies to manage stress and add some fun to your life.
• Plan for at least one pleasant activity per day, even if just a few minutes long.
• The activity you choose should not be for someone else. It should be designed to give you joy.
• If you can’t do something you used to enjoy, think about a good replacement. For example, you may not be able to go deep sea fishing, but you might enjoy visiting the boat show or just walking on a pier.
• Aim for gentle pleasures, like taking a walk in a favorite place, walking the dog, or taking time to read the comic strips.
• Mix it up! Variety is the spice of life.
• Simplify – look for simple pleasures that don’t require a lot of preparation or money.
• If you have trouble coming up with activities, think about what you enjoyed in the past.
Here are some examples of activities that some have chosen, but remember to focus on what you enjoy:
• Stop at a park on the way home from work to go for a walk by the lake.
• Go for a bike ride.
• Cut some flowers to put in a vase in your home.
• If you like boating, doing something like waxing your boat, visiting a marina, or fixing a part may be enjoyable.
• Go fishing.
• Park your car for a few minutes at a place with a nice view.
• Sit outside and watch for birds or wildlife.
• Check the rankings of your favorite sports team.
• Take a warm bath.
• Call an old friend.
Want to know more? Your VA health care team can help you manage stress. They can provide information or classes and suggest stress-management tools such as the PTSD Coach, Moving Forward, and Breathe2Relax mobile apps that are available at https://mobile.va.gov/appstore.
If you or someone you know is in emotional crisis, you can call the Veterans Crisis Line at (800) 273-TALK (8255). You can also text 838255 or chat online at: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/
