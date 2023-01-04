Veteran Connection: Keep your resolutions in the new year

The beginning of a new year tends to coincide with making lofty goals that typically wither within weeks or months. Our wish lists roll out and we dream of losing weight, exercising, and eating healthier.
They’re filled with things we hope to accomplish to become a better person, but it never occurs to us that we don’t just wake up one day and start doing all these great things overnight. The failure of our resolution lies in the reality that we try to change everything at once.
There is nothing wrong with making improvements in our lives. Resolutions can be a good thing, and a plan of action can create a way to be successful in keeping your New Year goals. Here are some ways to help plan for a better you this year.
Take a few minutes to sit down and think about what you want to accomplish. Dream big and long and make a wish list. From weight loss to sleeping better, think about what you would like to accomplish this year.
From this list, create smart goals. Smart goals are simple, measurable, achievable, realistic, and they have a timeline.
For instance, make a goal to lose 5 pounds over the course of one month. Another goal could be to read one book monthly. It is more likely that one will meet this goal and continue working toward other goals.
Consider other ways to determine how well you are doing. Weight is not the only measure of success. Try measuring inches or pay attention to how your clothes fit as well.
Find an accountability partner to encourage and help you meet your goals. Social media can be an easy way to find people with similar goals to help support and encourage you.
I have joined a gym many times to find myself lucky if I even went one time. In that season of my life, going to the gym just wasn’t doable. However, I found success to exercise when I created a plan that worked within my life.
For years I would get up early in the morning and work out before work, and I was able to continue this workout long term. Today, going to the gym is doable and I go four to five times a week.
Another way to find success is to change your resolution to something you have always wanted to do. Some examples would be to go rock climbing once a month, join a martial arts class, or plan a hiking trip.
The benefit of a resolution is to do something of importance to you. It can be a small change like adding exercise into your life or something grander like losing 50 pounds. Make your goals to fit you and make them SMART.
Here’s to a New Year Resolution you can actually keep!
