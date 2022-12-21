Veteran Connection: Managing stress through the holidays, beyond

The holiday season is upon us and while it is usually a happy time of year, it can also be stressful. Some challenges are healthy, but too much stress can create problems and put your health at risk. When you experience too much stress your body will let you know in different ways such as:
• Having difficulty concentrating.
• Feeling worried and fearful.
• Feeling “wound up”— sweaty palms, pounding heart, and tense muscles.
• Feeling irritable towards others.
• Feeling tired.
We care about the veterans, caregivers, and families we serve and want to encourage you to think about ways to better manage your stress so you can enjoy the holidays and beyond.
The National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and our Whole Health Team shared some helpful tips for reducing stress around the holidays and beyond. We encourage you to try some of the following strategies to manage stress and add some fun to your life.
• Don’t overbook yourself. Give yourself permission to take care of you.
• Plan for at least one pleasant activity per day, even if just a few minutes long. The activity you choose should not be for someone else. It should be designed to give you joy.
• Exercise! Exercise can boost your mood, work off stress, as well as help with focus and sleep.
• Don’t get caught in the comparison game. It is so easy to feel the need to do more, be more, have more. Keep in mind that everyone celebrates holidays differently. Doing what’s best for you and yours is what is most important.
• Mix it up! Variety is the spice of life.
• Simplify – look for simple pleasures that don’t require a lot of preparation or money.
• Make time for gratitude. Expressing gratitude can improve your mood and create meaningful connections with others.
• Keep up with routine appointments and care.
Here are some examples of activities, but remember to focus on what you enjoy:
• Listen to music! Listening to music can help reduce blood pressure.
• Stop at a park on the way home from work to go for a walk.
• Go for a bike ride.
• Take up a new skill or hobby.
• Park your car for a few minutes at a place with a nice view.
• Enjoy nature! Sit outside and watch for birds or wildlife.
• Take a warm bath.
• Call an old friend.
• Love on an animal. Pets can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, as well as ease loneliness and encourage playfulness and exercise.
Want to know more? Your VA health care team can help you manage stress. They can provide information or classes and suggest stress-management tools such as the PTSD Coach, Moving Forward, and Breathe2Relax mobile apps that are available at https://mobile.va.gov/appstore.
If you or someone you know is in emotional crisis, you can call the Veterans Crisis Line. Dial 988 then Press 1. You can also text 838255 or chat online at: https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/
