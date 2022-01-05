Veteran Connection: New year, new beginnings

New Year’s Day is always associated with resolutions. We make resolutions to become healthier, to be a better person, etc. A resolution is defined as “a promise that you make to yourself to start doing something good or stop doing something bad on the first day of the year.”
What would it look like to carry these resolutions into our normal, daily life?
I was raised to think about others first, but it’s important that we take care of ourselves before we take care of others. Self-care prevents burn out, stress, and increased anxiety. It allows us to build up resilience and handle the stressors we face.
We often fall into the trap of feeling guilty about self-care — as if we are being selfish for not spending all our time and energy devoted to others. When we view self-care as a luxury, it becomes something we think we “cannot afford” and becomes reinforced that it’s out of our reach. However, it is possible for self-care to be a priority without the guilt of prioritizing what is also important — ourselves.
There are many types of self-care:
Physical — Getting adequate sleep, eating healthy foods, and exercising.
Social — Cultivating relationships with friends and family.
Mental — Doing activities that fuel our mind like reading or journaling.
Spiritual — Doing spiritual activities such as meditation, praying, etc.
Emotional — Developing healthy coping skills, learning how to process emotions, and activities to help recharge self.
How to develop a self-care plan:
• Assess your needs and consider your stressors.
• Devise self-care strategies.
• Plan for challenges.
• Take small steps.
• Schedule time to focus on your needs.
The World Health Organization defines health as “a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being.” Our overall health becomes more important as we age, and one of the best ways to stay fit is to keep ourselves at a healthy body weight. It’s no coincidence that research shows that Americans make weight loss one of or top New Year’s resolutions every year.
The MOVE program at the VA is a weight management, healthy lifestyle program geared to help veterans lose weight and develop healthy lifestyle habits through diet and movement. We offer several ways for veterans to participate.
MOVE! Groups – A 16-week, one-hour class that covers nutrition, exercise, and mindful eating (offered through VA Video Connect).
Healthy Teaching Kitchen – Live cooking demonstration through VA Video Connect exposing veterans to healthy, simple, and TASTY recipes.
One-on-one appointments – Veteran will work individually with a registered dietitian/nutritionist to achieve their lifestyle goals.
TeleMOVE! – A virtual program done from home, providing daily nutritional tips, automated reminders, and allows you to work on your goals at your convenience.
Your weight alone does not define your health, it’s dependent on many factors. However, weight loss has been proven to help many health problems, including diabetes, heart disease, and chronic pain. We can help you achieve your personal healthy goals by providing science-based recommendations, customized to your lifestyle, and setting you up for success with long-term weight and health management into 2022 and beyond. This article was co-authored with Andrew Wunder, VA’s MOVE coordinator.
