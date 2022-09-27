Veteran Connection: No-cost VA flu shots for eligible veterans

Veterans, it’s time to get a flu shot and VA has got you covered! Enrolled veterans can now get a no-cost flu shot at all Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System facilities, located in Muskogee, Tulsa, Vinita, McAlester, and Idabel.
Vaccines are given Monday-Friday, on a walk-in basis, from 8:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m.
If needed, you can safely get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the same time you get a flu shot – one visit, two vaccines. (Call ahead to ensure your provider has COVID vaccine available.)
Flu season, which typically begins in the fall, can continue through late spring, and anyone can be infected by the virus.
When a person with flu sneezes, coughs, talks, or laughs, flu virus can spread into the air as droplets. The droplets then spread to people and surfaces up to six feet away.
Did you know people can spread flu to others as early a one day before they feel sick and up to five days after getting sick?
Know the Symptoms of Flu
Symptoms can vary in severity from mild to severe. While some people experience mild symptoms, not much different than a cold, others may get a severe infection that requires hospitalization. Know when to seek medical care.
• Fever of 100°F or higher
• Body or muscle aches
• Headache
• Feeling tired or weak
• Cough
• Sore throat
• Runny or stuffy nose
• Stomach symptoms, mostly in children
Flu vaccine also available through community partners
Can’t make it to your local VA Clinic? Eligible veterans can also receive a flu shot at one of 70,000 in-network pharmacy or urgent care locations nationwide through April 30.
To qualify, you must be enrolled in the VA health care system and must have received care from a VA provider or in-network community care provider within the past 24 months. Family members and beneficiaries are not eligible.
Want to check your eligibility?
• Call 800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411)
• Select option 1 (urgent care information)
• Select option 3 (urgent care information)
• Select option 1 (check urgent care eligibility)
The system will verify your eligibility for the community urgent care benefit, which includes the flu vaccination.
To get a no-cost flu shot at a community provider in VA’s network, the provider must be part of VA’s community care network:
Retail pharmacies include most supermarket and local pharmacies. Call ahead to see if a pharmacy participates in the VA flu shot program because, if you receive a flu shot from a non-network provider, you may be liable for the cost of the vaccine.
For additional assistance with in-network community flu shots, call 877-881-7618 or 1-888-397-8387.
Getting a flu shot protects you, your family, and your community. For more information about how to prevent flu visit: www.prevention.va.gov/flu or www.cdc.gov/flu
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.