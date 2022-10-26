Veteran Connection: Start conversation about breast cancer awareness

The sobering statistic behind breast cancer is that one in eight women will develop breast cancer and likely need treatment and surgery to survive. In Oklahoma, with our population of approximately 3.9 million people, this represents around 243,750 women.
While it is difficult to picture one in eight of our mothers, sisters, wives, family, friends, or even ourselves having to face this disease, there is hope. Treatments continue to evolve and improve as new studies search for ways to increase survival rates and outcomes.
It is important to note that both men and women can develop breast cancer, though male breast cancer is rare (one in 100 men can develop breast cancer).
A critical point that we can all play a role in is that early detection saves lives. If the cancer is caught while it is still located only in the breast, the survival rate increases to nearly 99 percent.
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month start the conversation that could help save a life by sharing information about early detection and the role of self-exams. Monthly self-breast exams are a critical tool in breast cancer detection because many of the symptoms can be seen on or felt in the breast. Any of the below symptoms should be communicated to a provider as soon as possible:
• Physical changes in the breast, such as warmth, swelling, pain, or redness. This also includes other changes in appearance, such as dimples, puckers, bulges, ridges on the skin of the breast, changes in texture, or changes in the size of either breast.
• Any change in the nipple, such as becoming inverted or if there is discharge, such as blood.
• Any presence of lumps in the breast or near the underarm.
In addition to sharing how vital monthly self-exams are, preventative screenings and healthy lifestyles are vital.
• Women who have a family history of breast cancer should speak with their provider to understand how often to get a mammogram. VA recommends regular breast cancer screening for women who are 45 years of age and older or who have a family history of breast cancer.
• Women can reduce their risk of breast cancer by maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol consumption, and not smoking.
• Patients should share any changes they notice in their breast health with their provider as early as possible.
At the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, breast care resources are available include screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasound and MRI, genetic counseling and testing, cancer treatment, and more. Call (918) 577-4277 to speak to Michele Reeves, Women Veterans Program manager, to learn about services and resources near you.
“Breast cancer effects many lives annually,” Reeves said. “Early detection is vitally important for breast cancer survival. We are happy to assist you with your breast health needs. Schedule your mammogram today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.