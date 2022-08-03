Veteran Connection: Updates help improve access for veterans

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently made two important updates to improve access for veterans. On July 16, VA made it easier to access the Veterans Crisis Line in response to the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act designating 988 as the universal phone number for suicide prevention.
“During a crisis, every second counts,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “This new, shorter number makes it easier for veterans and those who care about them to reach lifesaving support without having to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care.”
VA operates the Veterans Crisis Line through the 988 Lifeline national network and worked with them to accomplish the successful transition. During two years of preparation, the department added hundreds of crisis line employees and responder staff, with more hiring underway.
The Veterans Crisis Line is a critical component of the nation’s largest suicide prevention network. It links to more than 500 suicide prevention coordinators across the VA health care system, ensuring follow-up services as part of a full range of care.
Individuals who call the Veterans Crisis Line are five times more likely to have less distress and less suicidal ideation from the beginning to end of the call.
While Dial 988 then Press 1 is a new option for contacting the Veterans Crisis Line, the original number: 1-800-273-8255, Press 1 remains available and veterans can continue to reach out via chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat or texting to 838255.
The second update is the new and improved Access to Care website – www.accesstocare.va.gov.
Based on veteran feedback and Secretary McDonough’s commitment to ensuring timely access to care, the improved website now offers a simplified, user-friendly experience to make it easier for veterans to make informed decisions as they plan their health care appointments.
Veterans and the public will now be able to see veteran experience information delivered through VA facilities and have a clearer view of average wait times, with more detailed information on available services and specialties.
The new Access to Care website also ensures that as VA sites transition to a new electronic health record management system, veterans will have information on timeliness for care at those facilities.
As VA continues to modernize and roll out new updates, stay tuned for the latest developments at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @EasternOKVA. For additional information and questions regarding your VA health care, call 1-888-397-8387.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.