Veteran Connection: VA resources help veterans manage prescriptions

There is a lot to remember when it comes to managing your prescriptions. For veterans, VA staff is always ready to answer any questions you may have about getting refills, drug interactions and possible side effects. However, VA also understands the importance of providing tools and resources to help veterans take control and manage their health care as well.
Recently, the Patient Experience Office at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS) launched a new campaign called Reorder When You Open.
“Reorder When You Open is a pharmacy campaign started to help educate our veterans at EOVAHCS to reorder their prescriptions a month in advance,” said Lee McLain, patient centered care coordinator. “By remembering to reorder prescriptions when they are opened, veterans will ensure they receive their medication consistently and on time.”
In addition, VA also offers digital resources such as RX Refill and Ask a Pharmacist, two mobile apps that veterans and their caregivers will find useful when it comes to managing prescriptions.
The Rx Refill mobile application allows veterans to request refillable VA-issued medications, track deliveries, and view pharmacy history from the convenience of their mobile device.
Refill requests submitted through the app or the My HealtheVet website are sent out by the VA Mail Order Pharmacy and are easily tracked using the app’s “Track Delivery” feature. Other features include:
• View VA prescription information.
• View images of your VA medication.
• View other VA prescriptions in your package.
• See past shipments of VA prescriptions.
• Review VA prescription history.
• Access additional information on My HealtheVet.
If veterans want to learn more on their own, there’s an app for that, too!
The Ask a Pharmacist app lets veterans access information about VA pharmacies and medication easily, with the comfort of knowing the information is valid and from trusted sources. If veterans have a verified My HealtheVet account (VA's personal health record), they can link to VA Pharmacy and Secure Messaging in the app, allowing them to quickly go to their personal health information, as well as learn about pharmacy-related topics.
Features of this app include:
• Find out what services My HealtheVet offers.
• Learn how to read prescription labels and identify pills by sight.
• Read information from VA trusted medication resources.
• Find out how VA pharmacies operate and locate a nearby facility.
• Refill RX and Ask a Pharmacist are just two of the apps available for free to veterans in the VA App Store. To download these and many more, visit: https://mobile.va.gov/appstore.
For those without a compatible mobile device, web-based prescription refills can be found at VA.gov or MyHealth.va.gov.
Veterans, be sure to take advantage of these free tools to manage your VA prescriptions and don’t forget to Reorder When You Open by mail, using My HealtheVet, Refill RX or by calling 1-888-397-8387.
