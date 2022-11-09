Veteran Connection: Veterans Day message

Veterans Day is about remembering and recognizing the service, sacrifices, and selflessness of our nation’s veterans. It’s a time to pause and honor the brave men and women who have served our Nation in uniform.
By fighting our nation’s wars and defending us during periods of peace between wars, veterans have protected our way of life and the freedoms we all enjoy—to speak without fear, to vote as we see fit, and to gather, as we do on Veterans Day. We owe them all a debt of gratitude for the burdens they have borne.
They are our grandparents, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, our children, and our neighbors.
They are strangers we might pass on the street who were ready to sacrifice their lives so others would not sacrifice theirs. They were peacemakers and peacekeepers.
They were just ordinary citizens who accomplished extraordinary things for all of us and their wars did not end with the wars in which they fought. Instead, their wars lived on — in their minds and bodies, in scars visible and invisible.
At the Department of Veterans Affairs, every day is Veterans Day and every day we work to afford our veterans the highest merit they are due. It is a privilege to deliver programs and services to those who were there when we needed them most.
Veterans Day is not just a day, but also a call to action. It’s a reminder that it is our sacred responsibility as Americans to serve those who have served our country.
At VA, that means providing veterans with world-class health care, with the benefits they have earned and so rightly deserve.
In Eastern Oklahoma, we continue to expand access to care with future clinics opening in Bartlesville and Claremore in 2023, as well as a new VA medical center set to open in 2025.
Whenever someone signs up to serve our country in the military, our nation makes them a simple promise:
If you take care of us, we will take care of you. If you fight for us, we will fight for you.
If you serve us, we will serve you when you come home.
On Veterans Day and every day, let us remember, honor, and celebrate our veterans, and pledge never to forget the sacrifices they have so generously and selflessly made for us and our posterity. Let us recommit ourselves to upholding that promise — and all the principles of democracy for which veterans have fought and bled to defend.
That is our most sacred responsibility as Americans.
