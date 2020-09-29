Veteran Connection: Voluntary Service Ready to Welcome Back Volunteers

The Department of Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service program is one of the largest volunteer programs in the federal government. The service oversees all volunteer activity and manages donations given to support our veterans.
Volunteers take on numerous roles around the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System and can typically be found donating their time in areas such as guest support, administrative or clinical services. However, with the recent COVID-19 pandemic, VAVS had to put the volunteer program on hold to protect veterans, health care workers and volunteers from risk of exposure to the virus.
Voluntary Service Specialists Bunner Gray and Shantel McJunkins are passionate about the work they do and dedicated to providing veterans with the best experience possible.
“I like to consider VAVS as the customer service of the hospital.” said Gray, Voluntary Service specialist. “We know that our veterans have a choice of where they receive their medical care, and we want to do whatever we can to ensure their stay here is a great experience.”
VAVS also works with veteran service organizations throughout the community to discuss veteran needs and requests. Generous donors have allowed the service to provide items such as coffee, popcorn and ice cream to our veterans while they wait, as well as a Comfort Cart to provide inpatients with snacks or other necessities during their stay.
In addition, donations received through VAVS help take care of our veterans who may have fallen on hard times and need special assistance.
“If we have a veteran come to us who may need items such as clothing, toiletries or food, we try to help,” said McJunkins, Voluntary Service specialist. “However, before they leave, we want to make sure they are connected to a social worker because we care about their future, too.”
While the VA has started integrating volunteers back into its health care systems, Gray and McJunkins have been busy getting the medical center ready for their safe return to the program.
Volunteers can expect the following safety measures to be taken to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of veterans, staff and volunteers:
• Phased re-entry: Volunteers are being asked to return to duty on an as-needed basis while maintaining physical distancing. VA asks that volunteers do not return to the facility unless they have been approved to do so.
• Re-training: Volunteers must complete an orientation and training on VA's policies and procedures. This includes the proper use of personal protective equipment, including face coverings.
• Health screenings: Volunteers, like staff and patients, must consent to being screened for COVID-19 exposure and symptoms prior to entering facilities.
If you are interested in volunteering to serve our veterans, there will soon be opportunities at all our clinics, including Muskogee, Tulsa, Vinita, McAlester and Idabel. Some positions normally available to volunteers include, but are not limited to: Red Coat Ambassadors, who greet and escort patients throughout the facility, Information Desk, Concession, Comfort Cart attendants, food service workers, appointment check-in assistants and grounds assistants.
For more information, please contact Gray or McJunkins at 918-577-3621/3622.
