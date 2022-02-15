Veteran Connection: Women and heart disease: What you should know

Did you know heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States? February is American Heart Month, and it may surprise you to learn that heart disease is also the biggest threat to women’s health — even more so than breast cancer. In fact, the same factors that put women at risk of a heart attack also increase their chances of stroke and other health problems.
While heart health is important for everyone, regardless of gender, symptoms of heart disease can sometimes look different in women, which can make it easier to dismiss as something else. Knowing risk factors and symptoms to watch for can help save your life or the life of a loved one.
The main risk factors include high blood pressure, smoking, poor diet, diabetes, family history, obesity, and sedentary lifestyle. If your heart is in trouble, your body may send you warning signs. It’s up to you to notice these and talk to your health care provider about them. Your health — and your life — could depend on it.
When your heart isn’t getting enough oxygen, you may experience a feeling called angina. It can be a sign that you are at risk for having a heart attack. Angina is often referred to as "chest pain," but this can be misleading. It’s not always painful, and it’s not always in the chest. Many women have other symptoms along with — or instead of — chest pain or discomfort. Talk to your health care provider if you notice any of the following:
• Discomfort, aching, tightness, or pressure that comes and goes, in the back, abdomen, arm, shoulder, neck, or jaw or chest.
• Feeling much more tired than usual, for no clear reason.
• Becoming breathless while doing something that used to be easy.
• Heartburn, nausea, or a burning feeling that seems unrelated to food.
• Lightheadedness or faintness.
Women often don’t realize their symptoms could be related to heart trouble. Even some health care providers don’t make the connection. If you feel any of the symptoms listed here, see your health care provider and ask to be tested for heart disease — even if you’re not sure that’s the cause.
Angina that occurs on exertion and goes away after a few minutes of rest or with medicine is considered stable. Unstable angina is unpredictable or unexpected symptoms that don't resolve or go away and come back. This is a medical emergency and could be a sign of an active heart attack. Call 911 right away!
Take care of your heart and remind your loved ones to do the same! Spread awareness by sharing this information and don’t forget to talk with your health care team about blood pressure control, cholesterol management, and smoking cessation.
The information in this article is provided courtesy of the My HealtheVet — Veterans Health Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.