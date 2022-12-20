The Salvation Army, along with the help of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) provided a Christmas luncheon to honor our veterans. The event was held at the Presbyterian Church of Muskogee. Entertainment was provided by Addison Rouse, Avery Macdaniel, Holly Sisk, Meaghan and Erin McCauley. The Christmas Spirit was felt through food, music, fun and fellowship.
featured
Veterans treated to luncheon, music
- Submitted by John Hunter
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Community support lacking at concert
- Misty Perry ordered to stand trial
- Misty Perry ordered to stand trial
- Wagoner's Rodriguez gets offer from OSU; sophomore gets offer from Sooners
- Okay boys shake off start, storm to 7-0; girls get a W
- Eufaula man injured in two-vehicle collision
- Lady Tigers level out, barely, while boys fall in home tilts
- Okie from Muskogee: Soper enjoys travel, volunteering, people
- Tigers' late shot nips Hilldale
- Christmas parade features 'Wild West' theme
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.