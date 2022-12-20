Veterans treated to luncheon, music

SUBMITTED

The Salvation Army, along with the help of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) provided a Christmas luncheon to honor our veterans. The event was held at the Presbyterian Church of Muskogee. Entertainment was provided by Addison Rouse, Avery Macdaniel, Holly Sisk, Meaghan and Erin McCauley. The Christmas Spirit was felt through food, music, fun and fellowship.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video