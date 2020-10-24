Video series helps residents cope

Gospel Rescue Mission leaders put soothing cucumbers on their eyes and wore bathrobes for a Facebook video this week.
The Top 20 Ways to Self Care, was part of an online Stressful Days series GRM put on its Facebook page this month. The series was part of GRM's monthly "Mission Possible" video series, which spotlights poverty and homeless issues.
GRM Executive Director Rich Schaus said GRM has presented "Mission Possible" videos online for about nine months.
"A lot of them are more on issues that cause homelessness," he said. "We did none on racism last February. We did evictions, physical health, addiction."
However, one recent series highlighted skills and talents GRM guests have, he said. GRM refers to its residents as guests.
Schaus said GRM uses the videos to "impact the community to be a better place for our residents to go back to."
"We help our guests, and we get them over a certain level, like get them over addiction," Schaus said. "Then they go back to the same household same community that are still in that addiction and a negative place. We haven't really helped them if they're going to fall back in."
Schaus said a creative team produces the videos and often tries to put some positivity into them.
"Some of the topics are pretty difficult, like mental health," Schaus said. "We try to package it in a way that it is not a downer."
Most of the videos are done live.
GRM Development Director Nycky Miller said GRM seeks to produce videos that are relevant for the community.
"When we started our targeting it was right when COVID came out, so we did a whole deal on sanitation procedures," Miller said. "And we actually put out tons of social media posts that week, showing our guests giving how-to videos based on CDC guidelines on how to wash our hands."
Most live videos also have a question-and-answer session, Miller said.
For the past three months, videos focused on topics that were "pretty specific about Gospel Rescue Mission," she said.
Then officials decided on the stress series.
"With voting coming up, and the election, COVID, it's pretty stressful. Guests are definitely feeling that," she said. "We try to think about what everyone in the community would be interested in hearing about, so we did our own show about it."
One video featured an interview with Green Country Behavioral Health counselor John Lindsay. Another featured Forrest Kirk, chaplain at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
Schaus said crew members sought to have fun with their latest video.
"Nobody seems to be having much fun," Schaus said. "Everyone's complaining and griping, whether they don't like the candidates or they're mad about race relations. They're not happy. We wanted to highlight different things they can do."
In the 15-minute video, Schaus and Miller demonstrated ways to ease stress.
The cucumbers were part of a suggestion for a home spa.
The two tossed their cell phones to show the value of "digital detoxing," or spending time away from computers. Other suggestions included learning to say no and listing things you have achieved or are grateful for.
"There's a lot of stress in all of our lives nowadays with everything going on," Schaus said. "That was our theme, to help people cope with what's going on in our world."
See Mission Possible
• To see Gospel Rescue Mission's "Mission Possible" videos, go to https://www.facebook.com/grmmuskogee/videos/
