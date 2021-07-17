PORTER — Tammy Gossett of Temple, Texas, always finds a way to get Porter peaches when she comes to town to visit her son.
"They're awesome," she said Friday night while enjoying peaches and ice cream. "I always try to come up here in the summer to get peaches. We didn't make it last year, but this year we've gotten some."
Gossett and family were among hundreds who visited the Porter Peach Festival during its second night of festivities. The festival continues Saturday with a parade, auction, live music and free peach ice cream.
Visitors found a variety of ways to enjoy peaches and keep cool during Mrs. Parnell's Peachy Things Culinary Contest. After peach treats were entered and judged, people were able to buy taster kits and sample the cobblers, cookies, jams and other items.
Debbie Holly of Sapulpa said her granddaughter entered an item in the contest. However, she made sure to sample all the other items before choosing her favorite.
Yvette Smith of Checotah sampled a cookie-like macaroon — jelly filling between two tiny, iced cakes.
"I don't know what this is, but it's got jelly," she said. "It's pretty good."
Smith said she liked all the different things available. Meanwhile her 3-year-old granddaughter, Millie Mullins, also of Checotah, couldn't resist a peach cupcake. Smith's husband, Rick Smith, said he especially liked the peach cobbler.
The macaroons, made by Molly Toth, were assorted on a cone, like a summertime Christmas tree. They won the "Grand Overall" prize in the contest, said Krystal Livesay, a contest coordinator.
Other winners were:
• Cobblers and Pies: 1. Charlene Youngblood; 2. Tyler Duncan.
• All other sweet peach treats: 1. Molly Toth; 2. Jamie Soderstrom.
• Peach jars and jams: 1. Kevin Logue; 2. Charlene Youngblood.
• Under 18: Claire Butler.
Livesay said this year's culinary contest only had 11 entries, compared with 25 in 2019. There was no contest in 2020 due to concerns about COVID-19.
Outside, people sampled peach tea, peach ice cream, and even some peach wine, all of which was provided by dozens of vendors set up along Main Street.
At the Wagoner County 4-H Club booth, members sold cooling neckties they had made. The ties feature beads that soak up cool water, said Hayley Brown, 16, of Broken Arrow.
Porter Peach Festival Saturday Schedule
All events along Main Street unless otherwise noted.
• 9 a.m. — Festival opens.
• 11 a.m. — Parade along Main Street.
• Noon — Car and Bike Show awards presentation, grandstand.
• 12:15 p.m. — Peach auction.
• 3 p.m. — Free peach ice cream, fire station.
• 4 p.m. — Corn hole tournament, Lions Park.
• 4 p.m. — Scavenger hunt, in front of Civic Center.
• 5 p.m. — Street games, in front of Civic Center.
• 6 p.m. — Antique tractor pull, South Main Street.
• 6 p.m. — Maddie K. Parks, Main Stage.
• 8 p.m. — Boone Mendenhall and War Horse, Main Stage.
