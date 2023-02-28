Every spring, hundreds of volunteers help to clean up Muskogee during the Azalea Cleanup. Now is the time to get your group together and sign up to clean up.
"It’s that time of year for individuals and groups wishing to participate in the Azalea Cleanup to get signed up," said Samantha Henderson, event organizer.
The City of Muskogee will provide volunteers with free cleaning supplies such as safety vests, gloves, bags, and trash grabbers.
Muskogee residents also can take advantage of free dump days during the Azalea Cleanup. Brush and limbs (no stumps or bagged brush) will be accepted at the drop-off site at 40th and Denver streets, behind Hatbox Sports Complex. Household trash will be accepted at the Waste Management Landfill, 2801 S. 54th St. W., and the City of Muskogee Material Yard, 1503 S. Cherokee St. Commercial, agricultural, or hazardous waste cannot be accepted.
"The Azalea Cleanup drive prepares Muskogee for the 2023 Azalea Festival," Henderson said. "The contributions from volunteers, community sponsors, waste haulers, and Waste Management have contributed to past successes. The Azalea Cleanup is an exceptional way for the citizens of Muskogee to keep their great city beautiful. You do not want to miss this opportunity to participate in this event."
Supplies will be available for registered volunteers to pick up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 22-25, at the south entrance of the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St. Supplies must be returned to the Civic Center by 3 p.m. March 25.
Supplies are provided courtesy of the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful Great American Cleanup, A More Beautiful Muskogee, and the City of Muskogee.
To sign up, contact Henderson: (918) 684-6340 or by email at shenderson@muskogeeonline.org.
