Get ready to rock or get bluesy when bluegrass acts perform at Wagoner's Bluegrass & Chili Festival this weekend.
"These acts can turn around and do 'Viva, Las Vegas " then turn around and do a Bill Monroe classic," said Dell Davis, event organizer. "Bluegrass is one of the most popular forms of music these days. It's just not on mainstream radio."
The 41st annual festival runs Friday and Saturday in downtown Wagoner.
Previous festivals have drawn 10,000 to 15,000 a day, Davis said.
"It's really geared to families. That shows in our attendance, from grandma and grandpa down to the newest baby," she said. "They just feel like they're at home."
Three concert stages will be going at a time: Main Festival Stage, Wagoner Switch Stage and Community Stage, Davis said, adding that she expects a variety of acts.
"Most people think of bluegrass as being from the 1940s, when Bill Monroe came out of the hills and blended Scotch and Irish and different forms of music together and called it bluegrass," Davis said. "While we do have some of the traditional music, we will have more of the more progressive music."
Headliners include Balsam Range, which performs at 8:45 p.m. Friday on the Festival Stage. The North Carolina group is nominated for Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association.
Rhonda Vincent and the Rage perform at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday on the Festival Stage.
"She's just been made a member of the Grand Ole Opry," Davis said. "We're glad to have her back."
The Grascals, a young band, was Dolly Parton's road band, Davis said. The group will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday on the Festival Stage.
Longtime festival favorites Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Festival Stage.
"Bluegrass is one of our main focuses, but we also have a Junior Showcase for kids," Davis said. "We've got older classic rock 'n' roll bands, we've got a little bit of everything for everybody."
The Junior Showcase, 3 p.m. Saturday at the Community Stage, invites youth performers to play.
"It's not a competition," Davis said. "We just want those young kids to have stage exposure and experience. They get a certificate. We put their names in a hat, pull one out and they get an acoustic guitar."
Several past Junior Showcase winners have competed on such programs as "The Voice" and "American Idol."
Saturday's cook-off is sanctioned by the International Chili Society, Davis said. Winners of this year's chili cook-off can qualify for the 2022 World Cook-off in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
"People can come and sample chili," Davis said. "They can buy a taster kit for $5 and go around and sample.
Davis said suggested tasters check out the chili they want to sample, "because it goes fast. And when it's gone, it's gone."
Some food vendors will have chili Friday and Saturday, she said.
Between 150 to 200 cars from across northeast Oklahoma are expected at a car show.
The Oklahoma Antique Tractor Association will have a hay baler display.
"It's a miniature version where they put hay in there and the kids can operate it and they'll have a bale when they're through," Davis said.
Children can make crafts and on Saturday enjoy inflatables at a Kiddie Korral.
If you go
WHAT: Wagoner Bluegrass & Chili Festival.
WHEN: 4-11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Downtown Wagoner.
ADMISSION: Free. Premiere Parking, $10.
SCHEDULE:
FRIDAY
• 4 p.m. — Festival grounds open.
• 5:30 p.m. — Kiddie Korral, craft tent open.
• 6 p.m. — Performances begin at Festival Stage, Wagoner Switch Stage and Community Stage.
SATURDAY:
• 11 a.m. — Festival Grounds open, Car and Motorcycle Show begins, Antique Tractor Show Begins.
• 11 a.m. — Performances begin at the three stages.
• 2 p.m. — Chili tasting kits go on sale at information booth.
• 4 p.m. — Chili tasting with official tasting kits.
• 6 p.m. — Awards Ceremony, Wagoner Switch Stage.
