Wagoner County Sheriff's Office to offer boating safety course

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office will host a Boating Safety Course for residents on March 19.
If you are interested in attending, please contact Trooper Ryan Griffith at okboated@gmail.com or call or text information to (405) 795-0498.
Most insurance companies offer discounts for boat owners who have successfully completed this course and most who attend are not even required by law to hold the certification to operate.
