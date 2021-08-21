Wagoner group makes plans for Day of Caring

WAGONER — People can help Wagoner Community Outreach clean their town and uplift others.
"When you drive around Wagoner and you see a lot of trash sitting out that the trash company doesn't pick up and you have yards that have weeds that need cleaned up. Some people have trash piled up," said Outreach Treasurer Tom Winslow. "We're just trying to do a good-will deal for the city of Wagoner and make a difference."
The Day of Caring will begin at 7 a.m. Aug. 28 with a breakfast at the outreach center.
"We'll get people sent out on their jobs and it's clean-up from 8 a.m. to noon," he said. "Then it's back to the Outreach and go over what was accomplished."
Winslow said the center seeks volunteers that day to pick up litter throughout the city and clear weeds or bushes on selected properties.
"We've got eight or 10 requests for cleanup so far and some volunteers already," Winslow said. "I'd like to get about 25 volunteers and about 15 clean-up jobs.
Participants are to provide their own trash bags, gloves, pick-up tongs or other supplies.
"We're going to have people with pickups hauling the trash off, and we're going to have a king-size Dumpster at Wagoner Community Outreach where we'll dump all the trash," Winslow said.
The organization is reaching out to about 15 area churches to help with the clean-up, he said.
The Day of Caring will go beyond community clean-up, Winslow said.
"If people need prayer, we want people to go out and pray with them," Winslow said. "Find out what their needs are and find out about their needs. The caring part is a big part of of the cleanup."
Wagoner Community Outreach is a nonprofit charity supported by several Wagoner churches. They include First United Methodist, First Baptist, First Christian, Holy Cross Catholic, St. James Episcopal and First Assembly of God, he said.
"This is a new project for Wagoner Community Outreach, and we really need your help to make it successful and make a difference in the city of Wagoner," Winslow said.
The outreach also serves a curbside meal and gives out groceries from its food pantry on the fourth Thursday of each month, Outreach Founder and President Terry Presley said.
"A lot of people, the first of the month is when they get some income," Presley said. "That's what God had me to do was move it to the fourth Thursday of each month. That's closer to payday, and a lot of people run out. That's what we've always done."
You can help
WHAT: Day of Caring and Clean-Up.
WHEN: 7 a.m. to noon Aug. 28.
WHERE: Meet at Wagoner Community Outreach, 700 S.W. 13th St.
INFORMATION: Tom Winslow, (918) 260-6563.
If you need help
WHAT: Monthly food distribution.
WHEN: 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Wagoner Community Outreach, 700 S.W. 13th St.
INFORMATION: (918) 485-6830.
