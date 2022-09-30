Wagoner PD to host community meeting about dangers of Fentanyl

Wagoner Police Department will host a community meeting Tuesday regarding the dangers of the drug Fentanyl. This meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will take place at the Wagoner High School Performing Arts Center, 300 Bulldog Circle.
The speakers for the evening will be Brian Surber and staff with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, District #27 District Attorney Jack Thorp and staff, Angela Lindsey, Peer Recovery Support coordinator, and Kellie Odeneal, Peer Recovery Support specialist with the Wagoner County Substance Use Consortium.
Funding is in the form of a grant that operates through the Wagoner Community Hospital received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) Rural Community Opioid Response Program (RCORP) Planning Grant.
“I enjoy serving my community, and working in this capacity is truly special," Odeneal said. "Overcoming obstacles and barriers can be daunting, but it’s OK to ask for help. There’s a special place in my heart for families. Supporting people affected by substance use strengthens the family unit, but it also strengthens the community as a whole. Every person deserves dignity, and I am privileged to help restore that pride.”
Lindsey said it is an honor to be one of the first peer recovery support specialists embedded in a rural hospital.
“As someone in recovery, I am extremely grateful to be able to use my lived experiences in recovery to offer hope and direction to others who are still actively using and desire to find a way into recovery," Lindsey said. "It is our hope that we will set a precedent that can change the stigma associated with substance use disorders in the medical community, as well as the community as a whole.”
According to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, there were 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2021, an increase of nearly 15% from the 93,655 deaths estimated in 2020.
Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley wants to encourage everyone from the community to attend the meeting.
“It is imperative to educate our youth and citizens on the dangers of Fentanyl and other dangerous substances," Haley said. "The Wagoner Police Department is committed to keeping any and all forms of illegal substances off the streets of Wagoner.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.