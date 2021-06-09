Wagoner preps for Beats, Brews & BBQ

People can sample a variety of good barbecue at Wagoner's Beats, Brews & BBQ this weekend.
They might have a chance to cook some as well.
The event, which features a variety of cook-offs, runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 124 S. Main St.
It culminates with a Backyard Barbecue People's Choice cook-off at 5 p.m. Saturday. A $10 tasting kit will allow visitors to sample barbecue and choose their favorite.
"It will be everything," said Samantha Call, an event volunteer. "The teams bring whatever they want to win the People's Choice."
Friday night will feature food trucks, vendors and live music, said Samantha Call, who is volunteering for the event.
A steak cook-off sanctioned by the Steak Cookoff Association, a dessert cook-off and children's barbecue will be Friday night.
"They're not serving food to the public, they're just being judged," Call said.
A Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) cook-off, not open to the public, will run through Saturday.
The backyard barbecue contest, with local amateur barbecue teams, will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday.
"The People's Choice contest is what we'll be selling taster kits for," Call said. Winner of the backyard barbecue gets $500. The People's Choice winner gets $500.
On Tuesday, Call said 11 teams had signed up so far. Last year's event, held in the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic, attracted seven local teams and 500 visitors, Call said.
"We want to provide a family-friendly and fun event for the community and just showcase barbecue in Oklahoma," Call said. "A lot of our Oklahoma teams compete nationally and are national champions. So it's real neat to have that caliber of champions come down to Wagoner, Oklahoma, to compete in our contest."
If you go
WHAT: Beats, Brews & BBQ.
WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
WHERE: 124 S. Main St., Wagoner.
TASTER KITS: For Saturday night backyard barbecue, $10.
COOK-OFF ENTRY FEES: $150 SCA Steak cook-off; $25 dessert; $25 Kids' Q; $200 KCBS; $50 Backyard barbecue. Enter by emailing downtownwagoner@gmail.com
