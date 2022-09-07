Expect a lot more than pickin' and grinnin' this weekend at Wagoner's Bluegrass & Chili Festival.
"Not only do we have bluegrass, we have some country music, some classic rock a little bit of rhythm and blues, we've got gospel," event organizer Dell Davis said. "Even if you're not the biggest bluegrass fan in the world, you've got lots of music to listen to."
And expect a lot of championship chili Saturday afternoon.
The festival will be Friday and Saturday night along Main Street in downtown Wagoner. Friday festivities begin at 4 p.m.
More than 25 acts will perform Friday and Saturday over three stages: Festival Stage, Wagoner Switch Stage and Community Stage.
"In the bluegrass world, there's not really what I'd call a single band that's considered better than the others," Davis said. "They're all headliners and wonderful to watch."
One popular band, The Cleverlys of Cane Spur, Arkansas, will perform at 8:45 p.m. Saturday on the Festival Stage.
"They're just unique," she said. "They are a faux family from over in Arkansas, and they dress like they left their double-knit somewhere. They're funny, but then they turn around and do rock 'n' roll songs in the bluegrass style. They're just hilarious."
Musicians 21 and younger perform in the Junior Showcase at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Community Stage.
Saturday will be filled with the smells and tastes of chili.
Contestants vie for the chance to compete in the International Chili Society World Champion Chili Cookoff at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, later this month.
"By the time the festival opens at 11 a.m., they're starting to slice and dice and get ready," Davis said. "They light their fires officially at 1 p.m."
About 20 to 25 people have entered in each cookoff division, Davis said on Tuesday.
"But, there's more that show up the day of," she said. "We prefer that they preregister, but we never know who's going to come."
Visitors can start tasting the chili at 4 p.m., she said. Taster kits will be available as early as 2 p.m. Saturday and cost $5.
"I tell people don't fool around because that chili will go quickly," Davis said. "It's lots of chili, but we have lots of people who want to taste. We recommend you get your kit early and kind of scout around. See what the cooks are doing and if you see one that looks really, really good, then be first in line to taste that one."
People with taster kits get to vote on a People's Choice award, she said.
Winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Community Stage.
"We also do kind of a fun salsa thing," she said. "That, really is a plaque and a prize if we have enough entries."
The festival also offers things to see.
The Oklahoma Antique Tractor Association will display antique tractors Friday and Saturday. The Green Country Mustangs will coordinate an open car and motorcycle show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
A Festival Street Market will feature a variety of crafts.
If you go
WHAT: 2022 Bluegrass & Chili Festival.
WHEN: 4-11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Along Main Street between Northeast Second Street and Southeast Third Street, downtown Wagoner.
SCHEDULE:
FRIDAY
• 4-11 p.m. — Festival street market, Antique Tractor Show, food court.
• 5:30-9 p.m. — Kiddie Korral Craft Tent.
• 6 - 11 p.m. — Inflatables.
• 6 p.m. — Live music begins on Festival and Wagoner Switch stages.
• 6:30 p.m. — Live music begins on Community Stage.
SATURDAY
• 11 a.m.-11 p.m. — Festival street market, inflatables food court, live music.
• 11 a.m.-9 p.m. — Kiddie Korral Craft Tent, Antique Tractor Show.
• 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Car and motorcycle show.
• 2 p.m. — Chili taster kits for sale at $5 each.
• 4 p.m. — Chili tasting.
• 6 p.m. — Chili awards ceremony, Community Stage.
