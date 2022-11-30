Wagoner to host 'Christmas Destination Celebration'

Lights, concerts, a parade, and more continue as the City of Wagoner hosts “Your Christmas Destination Celebration!”
The annual Christmas Parade will be held at 7 p.m. Friday. Marching bands, floats, costumed characters and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a special trip from the North Pole for the evening parade. This year's theme is “Santa Paws Comes to Town." This year's grand marshal is retired veterinarian Dr. Larry Peters.
Wagoner Public Schools will host an open house from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. This will give residents and visitors the opportunity to see all the renovations and new school buildings in Wagoner.
Be sure to shop and dine in Wagoner during the holidays. Area restaurants are offering special discounts during the month of December. It always pays to shop local…don’t forget to Scan and Win A Christmas Grand from Wagoner merchants.
Over 125 displays and snowflakes light up the night on U.S 69, Oklahoma 51 and through downtown along McQuarrie Street and on S.E. 15th Street.
“We welcome you to Wagoner, Your Christmas Destination, thank you to our sponsor partners, committee members, city workers who work tirelessly to make your holiday experience one to remember,” said Mayor A.J. Jones. “Come and see us — we have a new streetscape in progress, upcoming resurfacing of Oklahoma 51 through downtown, building rehabs and more. We are excited to have you visit our city anytime of the year!”
Don’t forget there is a unique hanging snowflake somewhere. Wagoner area residents and commercial businesses in Wagoner will have lighting and yard decorations and inside tree decorating contests. Cash prizes will be awarded and are sponsored by Wagoner Economic Development Authority and Fort Gibson Lake Association.
The nightly light show has been a favorite since its inception two years ago. The show runs from 5-10 p.m. and are designed for all ages. The kids will love Grandy the Snowman and his singing snowmen. The show was designed by Jeremy Williams.
The popular winter concerts will be held Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10 at the Wagoner Civic Center Auditorium. Music styles will range from classic rock, bluegrass, country, gospel and a special Christmas Show. The Fabulous Mid-Life Crisis Band will kick-off the concerts on Dec. 2 Friday followed by Bluegrass night featuring Heartland Xpress, Spring Street, Midnight Hollow and The Bazemore Family.
Local favorites the Cave Dwellers will perform Dec. 9, and Saturday Dec. 10 will feature Grady Nichols. He and a full band of singers and musicians will bring Christmas magic to Wagoner. Admission is $8 for adults; children under 10 are free with an adult.
The Nutcracker Ballet is a favorite that will be presented by Encore Performance for two special performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Wagoner High School Performing Arts Center.
Information: wagonerinfo.com; City of Wagoner: wagonerok.org Visitor page or (918) 485-2554.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.