WARNER — A face mask assembly line operates each Tuesday out of one of First Baptist Church of Warner's rooms.
For several hours each week, one woman cuts material into 14-inch by 9-inch segments. A couple of other women fold and iron, refold and re-iron the segments into three or four layers. More women sew the layers together with elastic, then it's more ironing.
Members of the church's sewing group seek to sew up to 2,400 masks for Connors State College before fall semester this August. Group coordinator Deb Salmon said Connors officials asked if the group would make the masks for incoming students.
Connors President Ronald Ramming said the college plans to distribute the masks to students at the Warner and Muskogee campuses. It's a precaution Connors takes as the COVID-19 pandemic remains.
"As our students come back and as we're making plans to have students come back on campus in as safe a manner as we can, there's going to be times where it's difficult to social distance," Ramming said. "And we're really going to encourage mask wearing in those situations. We're doing as much as we can to stop the spread of the virus."
Connors Dean of Students Mike Jackson said he's pleased the church members agreed to help.
"Masks are hard to find right now, especially in the quantity we need," he said. "A lot of schools are doing different kinds of things. The fact that it's a reusable mask means a lot to us because finding those disposable masks has been a difficulty. They can wash this one and reuse it as much as they need to."
Sewing group member Vickey Ward called the work "a labor of love for the Connors community."
Connors provides bolts of material, plus thread and elastic, she said.
Church member Judy Hale said she feels she's doing the work for the Lord. She said Connors students will need the masks because they come from all over the country.
"We had them from back east and up north and Oregon," Hale said.
The women have had four group sewing sessions, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. so far.
"We set up kind of an assembly line," Ward said.
Many women bring their own sewing machines. Others do ironing and cutting.
"We love the fellowship of it," she said. "It may take us a few minutes to get everything ready to go.
They made 70 masks in one session.
Members wouldn't mind a few helping hands, however.
"We're not sure we can get the whole 2,000 made, so we opened up at Muskogee County masks," Ward said, referring to a Facebook group of volunteer mask makers. "We had a few of them reach out to us."
If volunteers don't want to come each Tuesday, arrangements can be made to get material to them, she said.
"They can make the masks at home and bring them to us when they're done," Ward said.
First Baptist has been known for its outreach, she said.
"It's what we're supposed to do as Christians," Ward said. She said the sewing group meets monthly to sew children's clothes for the Operation Christmas Child ministry.
The church also was a distribution center during the 2019 floods.
"We just have a heart to help others," she said. "So we very rarely say no to anybody who asks for help. It's who we are and what we do."
You can help
• To help make masks for Connors State College students, contact Dean of Students Mike Jackson: (918) 463-6351.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.