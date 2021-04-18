Weatherford: Baptism and regeneration

He that is born again will have a new nature and disposition. He will have a new tongue; he will speak the language of Heaven and love to talk about heavenly things. He will feed on new food. It will no longer be the novel and light literature, but the word of God. He will have a new song, no longer operatic airs and minstrel melodies, but sacred music. He will seek new friends; old friends will be broken off and he will seek the company of God's people, having seen the meaning of regeneration and that it is an inner experience.
Let us now examine the meaning and purpose of baptism that we may see that is but an outward act that symbolizes the new birth and is to be observed not as a means to our salvation, but because we have been saved. It must not be forgotten that baptism is only for believers. (Acts 8:36-37) Therefore a person must be saved or new born before they should be baptized.
What is the purpose of baptism? First, it is to symbolize the death and resurrection of Christ. Know ye not, that so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into his death. Therefore, we are buried with him by baptism into death. That like as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father. Even so, we should walk in newness of life. For it, we have been planted together in the likeness of his death, we shall be also in the likeness of his resurrection. (Romans 6:3-8)
Writing to the Corinthians, Paul said, "I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you how that Christ died for our sins, that he was buried and that he rose again the third day." (I Corinthians 15:1-4) Here we have that gospel in a nutshell. It is the proclamation that Jesus died, was buried and rose again for our sins according to the scriptures. So, we see that baptism symbolizes the death, burial and resurrection of Christ and that only one mode of baptism can symbolize them and that is complete.
Immersion in water. In the second place, baptism is a public confession that the believer has died to the old life and risen to a new life, and what can better symbolize this than the believer being buried in the watery grave of the baptistry and rising again from that liquid tomb to walk in resurrection life, and this symbolism can only be expressed by baptizing the candidate backward in the water but once. For we do not bury people face downward, not three times.
In the third place, baptism symbolizes our death, burial and resurrection with Christ. That is, it expresses our union with him.
From what has been said, we see that the new birth and baptism are not the same. That the new birth is supernatural and can only be brought about by the Holy Ghost while baptism is an outward act performed for us by a properly qualified administrator and that it simply symbolizes what has already taken effect in us by the new birth. Therefore, there is no regenerating or saving power in baptism. Why then should I be baptized? First, because your Savior has commanded you to be. (Mark 16:15-16)
Secondly, because it is the mode prescribe for a public confession of your faith in Christ. Paul set the record straight in (I Corinth I-11-17) the man who said "I am of Christ" (v-12) was as much a sectarian as the man who said, "I am of Paul," for he degraded the Lord to the level of a party leader. Baptism is not necessary to salvation as many believe and teach. For if so that the apostle thanked God that he saved so few, nor is it essential to obedience as others urge. For in that case, the apostle thanked God that he made so few obedient. I Corinthians 1:17, Paul said "Christ sent me not to baptize, but to preach the gospel. Not with wisdom of words lest the cross of Christ should be made of none effect."
May God bless you all.
Richard Weatherford is a retired Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
