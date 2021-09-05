WEATHERFORD: Daniel's Seventy Weeks clarified

Now as the fulfillment of this six-fold purpose of the Seventy Weeks synchronizes with the things that shall happen at the close of this dispensation and that are described in Revelations 1:19-20. It is clear that the last or seventieth week of Daniel’s seventy covers the time period of Revelations 6:1, 19-21, and confirms the claim that that period is Jewish and has nothing to do with the church. To prove this, it is only necessary to outline Daniel’s Seventy Weeks.
The Seventy Weeks are divided into three periods of seven weeks and 62 weeks and one week, they cover the time from the going forth of the commandment to restore and to build Jerusalem, which was the 14th day of the month Nisan, and March B.C. 445 to the second stage, the Revelation of the second coming of Christ. The first period, seven weeks, refers to the time required to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem, which was 49 years, thus giving us the key to the meaning of the word week. For if seven weeks are equal to 49 years then one week is equal to seven years. Now we are told that from the going forth of the commandment to restore and rebuild Jerusalem (B.C. 445) unto the Messiah, the Prince shall be seven weeks and threescore and two weeks or 69 weeks or if one week is equal to seven years, 7 x 69, or 483 years.
Now Jesus, as Messiah the Prince, rode in triumph into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, April 2, A.D. 30. The difference in time between B.C. 445 and A.D. 30 is 475 years, but as we have seen, 69 weeks equals 483 years, a difference of eight years. How are we to explain the difference?
The 475 years between B.C. 445 and A.D. 30 are Julian, or astronomical, years of 365 ¼ days each, but when we reduce them to calendar years of 360 days each, the year used in the scriptures, we find that we have exactly 483 years of 360 days each. This proves that there was no breaks between the first and second periods of the Seventy Weeks and that the prophesy that there should be 69 weeks to the coming of Messiah the Prince was literally fulfilled. Now, as 69 weeks of Daniel’s Seventy Weeks have already expired and all that was prophesied to occur during those seventy weeks has not yet been fulfilled, it stands to reason that the things unfulfilled are still future and must be fulfilled in the remaining one week and that, that one week shall be seven years long. For it must be of the same length as the other weeks. This then gives us the length of time of the reign of the prince that shall come, Antichrist. (2 Thess 2, 3, 4.)
Richard Weatherford is a retired Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.