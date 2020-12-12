The prominent Gentile nations of the world have been Egypt, Assyria, Medo-Persia, Greece and Rome. When God's chosen people, the Israelites, fell into idolatry and were carried into captivity to Babylon they were supplanted by the Gentiles. For a long time, the nations of Egypt, Assyria and Babylon were anxious to fall upon Israel and conquer them, but God held them on an unseen leash until the iniquity of Israel was full and then let them loose and permitted the world power to pass into the hands of King Nebuchadnezzar, King of Babylon. This happened in 606 B.C., and marked the beginning of the time of the Gentiles, spoken by Christ in Luke 21:24 and which is a period that in the mind of God has certain chronological limits. It is not to be confused with the fullness of the Gentiles spoken of by Paul in Romans 11:25. The fullness of the Gentiles refers to the Gentiles who are gathered out to make up the church, and blindness in part will continue among the Jews until the fullness (the whole number of the elect) of the Gentiles become in, then the church is caught out and the Jews restored to their own land. The fullness of the Gentiles began at Pentecost and ends at least seven years before the time of the Gentiles' end.
The times of the Gentiles are fully outlined in the book of Daniel. The book of Daniel contains one dream by Nebuchadnezzar and four visions of Daniel all relating to the times of the Gentiles. In the second year of Nebuchadnezzar's reign, he had a dream, Daniel 2:31:45. In his dream, he saw an immense image or Colossus. The Colossus symbolized the world kingdoms in their unity and historical succession. Gentile dominion is represented by a huge metallic man, Larken, who drew on the paper the metallic man to teach his student better for learning he used the metallic man to illustrate the five great Gentiles' worldwide kingdom, and the degeneration of these five world nations is seen in the diminishing value of the metals used.
The weight of the image also declines. The Colossus is top heavy. The four metals of which the Colossus was composed represent four worldwide kingdoms that were to arise in succession (Daniel 2:37-40). Four great kingdoms and only four are to succeed each other in the government of the world from Nebuchadnezzar to the second coming of Christ — the Babylonian, Medo-Persian, Grecian and Roman. These kingdoms are not only made known as to number, but the name in the order of the succession are given. (Daniel 2:38-40, 8:20-21, 9:26). The deterioration of the Colossus, as shown in the character of the metals composing it is prophetic of the character of the governments as they were to succeed each other from an absolute monarchy as seen in the rule of Nebuchadnezzar (Daniel 5:19) to an autocratic democracy as seen in the iron and clay of the feet of the image (Daniel 1:41-43), thus showing that Gentile dominion passes gradually from the head, or the organ that ought to direct the members to the feet, which are only made to carry the body whether the head directs.
