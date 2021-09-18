In 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4, we see that the period between Revelations 6:1 and Revelations 19:21, that we are now about to study, is the third period of one week of Daniel’s 70 weeks and that it is to last seven years. From this we see that while there was no time space between the first and second period of the 70 weeks, there is a time space between the second and third periods or the 69th and 70th week of already A.D. 1919, 1889 years or the present church age. This was hidden so the church should not fail to watch.
The Seven Seals:
The first seal (Revelations 1:2) and I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals and I heard as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying, come and see, and I saw, and behold a white horse and he that sat on him had a bow and a crown was given unto him and he went forth conquering and to conquer. When the lamb broke the first seal, the first or lion-like living creature cried with a voice of thunder – come the words and see are omitted in many manuscripts and in the revised version.
John had no need to come for he was already there. The command then of come was to the rider of the white horse. When he appeared, John says “and I saw, and I saw and behold a white horse and he that sat on him had a bow and a crown was given unto him and he went forth conquering and to conquer.” Who is the rider upon this white horse? He is not Christ as some claim. For Christ, as the Lamb, is holding the seven sealed book and breaking the seals.
Christ does not appear as a white horse rider until chapter 19:11-16, when he comes with the armies of Heaven to engage in the battle of Armageddon. Then he is called faithful and true and on his head there is a man diademed crown, and he is clothed in a vesture dipped in blood and his name is called the word of God and there is no weapon of warfare in his hand but a sharp sword comes out of his mouth, and the effect upon his enemies will be swift and terrible.
This rider has a bow, no arrow is mentioned and he is not crowned at first, but a crown will be given to him later. The Stephanos or Victor’s Crown, as a reward for his victories, which are prolonged and bloodless. This is the picture of a brilliant strategical and irresistible conqueror whose victories will dazzle the world and elevate him to a leadership that will place him at that head of the Ten Federated Kingdoms of the revived Roman Empire as a subaltern like Napoleon I. He will rise from the ranks until a crown will be given him. His triumphs will be due to his skillful diplomacy like Antiochus Epiphanes his prototype, he will come in peaceably and obtain the kingdom by flatteries (Daniel 11:21) as the tool of Satan he will be endowed with wonder working powers and when he comes, he will find the world ready to receive him. For God will send upon its inhabitants a strong delusion that they will believe a lie or the lie. For that is what he will be (2Thess 2:9-11).
In other words, this white horse rider is the antichrist. He is the prince who is to come of Daniel’s vision of the 70 weeks and who will confirm the covenant for one week. The last or 70th week with Daniel’s people, the Jews. (Daniel 9:27)
