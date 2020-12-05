Before conversion they are to be judged. I will bring you out from the people and will gather you out of the countries where ye are scattered, with a might hand and with a stretched-out arm and with fury poured out and I will bring you into the wilderness of the people and there will I plead with you face to face and I will cause you to pass under the rod. And I will bring you into the bond of the covenant; and I will purge out from among you the rebel and them that transgress against me. I will bring them forth out of the country where they sojourn and they shall not enter into the land of Israel. (Ezekiel 20:34-38)
Then God will cast them into his melting pot therefore thus saith the Lord God; because ye are all become dross, behold, therefore I will gather you into the midst of Jerusalem as they gather silver and brass and iron and lead and tin into the midst of the furnace. To blow the fire upon it to melt it, so will I gather you in my anger and in my fury and I will leave you there and melt you. Yea I will gather you and blow upon you in the fire of my wrath and ye shall be melted in the midst thereof as silver is melted in the midst of the furnace so shall ye be melted in the midst thereof and ye shall know that I, the Lord, have poured out my fury upon you. (Ezekiel 22:19-22)
Behold I will send my messenger, Elijah (Malachi 4:5-6) and he shall prepare the way before me and the Lord, whom ye seek, shall suddenly come to his temple, even the messenger of the covenant whom ye delight in; behold he shall come, saith the Lord of hosts. But who may abide the day of his coming? And who shall stand when he appearth, for hie is like a refiner's fire and like fuller's soap. And he shall sit as a refiner and purifier of silver, that they may offer unto the Lord an offering in righteousness. (Malachi 3:1-3)
And I will bring the third part through the fire and will ye fine them as silver is refined and will try them as gold is tried. They shall call on my name and I will hear them. I will say, it is my people and they shall say the Lord is my God. (Zechariah 14:1-11)
The Jews have never, as yet, had such an experience as this. It is spoken of in Jeremiah 30:4-7 and in Daniel 12:1 as the time of Jacob's trouble and Christ called it the great tribulation and he and Zechariah, the prophet, associates it with the return of the Lord. (Matthew 24:21-31) (Zechariah 14:1-11)
And they shall look upon me whom they have pierced (Zechariah 12:10) and a nation, the Jewish nation, shall be born (convert in a day) who hath heard such a thing, who hath seen such a thing? Shall the earth be made to bring forth in one day? Or shall a nation be born at once? For as soon as Zion Travailed, she brought forth her children (Isaiah 66:8) as the children of Israel when they came out of Egypt took with them of the riches of the Egyptians (Exodus 12:35-36) so when they return to their own land, they will take with them the riches of the Gentiles. (Isaiah 60:9 61:6) When they return to their own land it will be to possess and occupy all that was promised to Abraham.
The Royal Grant, given by the almighty to Abraham extended from the river of Egypt unto the great river, Euphrates (Gen. 15:18) and according to Ezekiel (Ezekiel 48:1-29) from Hamath, northeast of Damascus to Kadesh on the South. The temple will be rebuilt. The glory of the Lord will return. Sacrifices will again be offered. The government shall be re-established and the nations of the earth will be blessed through Israel. (Zechariah 8:20-23)
The Gentiles history will be coming next.
Richard Weatherford is a Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
