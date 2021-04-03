The Israelites were shut up to the brazen serpent, so we are shut up to Christ. He is God, the only remedy for sin. There is no salvation in any other. (Acts 4:12) As every bitten Israelite who refused to look at the brazen serpent died, so all who refuse to look to Christ for salvation shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord and from the glory or his power. (II Thessalonians 1:7-10).
How may I know I have been born again? This leads us to the consideration of Jesus' third illustration, that of the wind. The wind bloweth where it listeth and thou hearest the sound thereof, but cans't not tell when it cometh and whither it goeth, so is everyone that is born of the spirit (John 3:8). You cannot see the wind, it is in itself invisible. The only way you can tell that it is in motion is by its effects as seen in the swaying trees and the clouds of dust. So it is with the Holy Spirit. He is invisible, and the only way you can tell that he is at work is by his influence on the hearts of men. When we see a vile and wicked sinner changed into a new creature in Christ Jesus, then we know that the Holy Ghost has been at work.
Here are some of the birth marks of the newborn child of God:
• He that is born of God hath the witness in himself. (I John 5:10) (Romans 8:25-16)
• He that is born again abideth in him, old things pass away and the new life begins. (I John 3:24)
• He that is born again loveth the brethren. (I John 3:14)
• He that is born of God overcometh the world. (I John 5:4)
• He that is born again is led by the holy ghost. (Romans 8:14-16)
He that is born again, old things have passed away and all things became new, will have a new nature and disposition. He will have a new tongue, he will speak a new language, no more worldly language, such as dirty joking and cursing, that is one of the first things our worldly friends look for. Do we have a new tongue? We will speak a new language when we become born again of the Holy Ghost like they did on the day of Pentecost.
For eight years I traveled as a salesman. I made a lot of friends by sharing dirty jokes. But one Sunday evening I promised my wife I would go to church with her and the children. When we drove up to the church and got out of the car, the wife asked me "Where would you like to sit?" I said, "Second row is all right. I can stand anything this preacher has to say."
But the Holy Ghost heard me make that confession. I can resist anything this preacher has to say, so church started, they began to sing those old hymns and I began to feel something in those old hymns that I hadn't felt before. Then the preacher and his wife got up to sing a special song, "The King and I," and the spirit of the Lord got a hold on me, and I went running to the altar, repenting of my sinful things.
I had done one thing in my restitution I had to make. My friend had a service station and I had taken two King Edward cigars and walked out without paying for them, and I remembered and the next Wednesday, I went by his station. He was standing out in the driveway with a lady, and I went running up to him, put my arms around him saying in a loud voice, brother I went to church last Sunday night and God saved me, and he began to jump up and down, and the lady began to shout and praise the Lord. They're getting it the way they got it 40 years ago when the rejoicing was all over.
I said, "Brother, I have something else to say to you. While I was at the altar confessing my sins, the Holy Ghost told me I owed you for two King Edward cigars that I had not paid you for," and very quickly, he said, "Pay me."
He said, "Let me tell you something. I grew up in Dallas, Texas, as a teenager. We would slip into the fairgrounds and into the tent shows," and when he went to the altar to be saved, the Holy Spirit told him there is restitution that he would have to pay to the Dallas Fair Board before the joy of the Lord could be given.
Now my friend was 82 years of age, and I had just turned 30 years of age, and my friend had left Dallas and married a Muskogee lady, raised a family. He didn't tell me his age the night he went to the altar. But the Lord was keeping a record. Friend, you owe the fair board, it was less than $15 plus interest. My friend wrote a check for $25, addressed the envelope and put it in the mail. A week later he received the nicest letter thanking him for the offering. They told him they had a conscience fund, and they put the check in there. We both rejoiced how the Lord works.
Later, I read in the Bible in Luke 19:5-10, Zacchaeus (v8); he makes a restitution to the Lord. If I have taken anything by false accusation, I will restore him fourfold (v9). This day salvation has come to this house, Zacchaeus was a tax collector. I am sure he made good upon his promises.
Richard Weatherford is a retired Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.