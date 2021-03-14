Weatherford: Regeneration: How to be born again

If we must be born again, I may be born again for God never commands impossible things. We have considered the manner and the means of the communication of the new birth. It now remains to show how it may be secured. In the night interview of Nicodemus and Jesus, Jesus uses three illustrations: that of a birth; that of the brazen serpent; that of the wind. We haven't explained the first, so let us now consider the second.
As Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so the son of man be lifted up. Nicodemus being a master in Israel knew well the incident of the brazen serpent. (Numbers 21:4-9) He knew how that when the children of Israel assayed to compass that land of Edom and became discouraged that they murmured against Moses, and the Lord sent fiery serpents and they bit the people and many died.
Moses was commanded to make a brazen serpent and put it on a pole that whosoever looked upon it should be healed of the poisonous bite. The fiery serpent was a type of the devil and the brazen serpent was a type of Jesus lifted up upon the cross to counteract and destroy the work of the devil. From this we see that it is not Jesus as an example, but Jesus lifted up and crucified that saves lives. The brazen serpent was lifted up that all Israel might see it, and Jesus was lifted up that all men might see him. And if I be lifted up from that, earth will draw all men unto me. This he said signifying what death he should die. (John 12:32-33)
How forcibly that night interview must have been recalled to Nicodeumus' memory as he and Joseph of Arimathea bent over the body of Jesus preparing it for burial. I think I can hear Nicodemus say to Joseph, "he told me it would be this way that night I visited him at John's house in Jerusalem, and he explained to me how I might be born again." He said as Moses lifted up the brazen serpent in the wilderness, "so he must be lifted up and now he has been lifted up. Handle him tenderly Joseph, for he is our Lord and Savior."
