Weatherford: Satan: Adversary of God's People

The warfare between good and evil as recorded in the Bible from Genesis 3:15 to Revelations 20:10 is the most intensely interesting reading. Satan tempts Eve. She eats, and Adam with her. Result, the fall. Satan, to prevent the birth of the promised seed, causes Cain to kill Abel to bring about the destruction of the human race. Satan gets the Son of God to marry the daughter of men. Result, the flood. To destroy the unity of the race, Satan suggests the building of the Tower of Babel. Result, the confusion of tongues.
All down through the Old Testament we see Satan at work trying to frustrate the plan of God for the redemption of the race. When the time came that Christ was born, it was Satan who prompted Herod to destroy all the male children at Bethlehem under 2 years of age.
It was Satan who tried to overcome Christ when weakened by fasting in the wilderness and who suggested that he throw himself down from the pinnacle of the the temple. The attempt of the people to throw Christ from the hilltop at Nazareth and the two storms on the Sea of Galilee were plans of Satan to destroy Christ and when foiled in these, Satan renewed the fight through priests and pharisees and succeeded at last in getting Judas to sell his master. Then, amid the shades of Gethsemane, he sought to kill Christ by physical weakness before he could reach the cross and make atonement for sin. When Christ was crucified, Satan thought he had at last conquered. But when Christ rose from the dead, Satan’s rage knew no bounds. In all probability, Satan and his angels contested the ascension of Christ, and the history of the Christian Church is but one long story of the irrepressible conflict between Satan and God’s people.
As we have seen, Satan still has his abode in the heavenlies and has access to God. But the time is coming when he shall be cast out of the heavenlies on to the earth (Revelations 12:9-12) and there shall be a great woe on the earth because of Satan’s wrath, that he shall exercise through the beast, the Antichrist. (Revelations 13:2-8) For He will know that his time is short, only three and a half years at the close of the Tribulation period. The beast and the false prophet will be cast alive into the “Lake of Fire and an angel from heaven will seize Satan and bind him with a great chain, already forged, and cast him into the bottomless pit where he shall remain for 1,000 years (Revelations 20:1-3), at the end of which time he shall be loosed for a season and then with his angels he shall be cast into the Lake of Fire that has been prepared for him in the long ago to spend the ages with all those he has “influence.” (Revelations 20:7-10) (Matthew 25:41)
Richard Weatherford is a retired Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.