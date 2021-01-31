Weatherford: Satan and his Kingdom

Satan is a king and has a kingdom. If Satan casts out Satan, he is divided against himself. How then shall can his kingdom stand? (Matthew 12:24-30)
We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in the high places the Heavenlies (Eph 6:12). From this we see that his kingdom consists of principalities powers, age rulers of darkness and wicked spirit in the Heavenlies. The principalities are ruled by the Prince, who controls certain nations of our earth, as in the days of Daniel, the Prophet. When a heavenly messenger was sent to Daniel but was hindered three weeks from reaching him by the Prince of the Kingdom of Persia. Satan ruling Prince of Persia, until Michael, the Archangel came to his rescue. (Daniel 10:10-14) Yet Michael, (Jude 1:9) the archangel, when contending with the devil he disputed about the body of Moses durst not bring against him a railing accusation, but said, the Lord rebuke thee.
His methods:
He is the deceiver of the world, by the world is meant all those who are entangled in Satan's mesh and we know that we are of God and whole world (the Satanic System), lieth in the wicked one, Satan. (I John 5:19) Satan deceives by blinding the eyes of the world. If our gospel is hid, it is hid to them that are lost in whom the God of this world, Satan, hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them. (2 Cor 4:3-4) To this end, Satan has his preachers who preach another gospel (Gal 1:6-9) that gospel in the doctrine of devils (I Timothy 4:1) he is the instigator of the great apostasy, Peter speaking of the latter times says "there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies even denying the Lord that brought them and many shall follow their pernicious ways, by reason of who the way of truth shall be evil spoke of (2 Peter 2:1-2) the false teacher are to be seen on every hand. There are those who deny the virgin birth, deity bodily resurrection and personal premillennial return of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Satan is very subtle in his methods and if it were possible, he would deceive the very elect. He knows all the great scripture subjects that are of the universal interest to humanity and he is too wise to attack them openly, so he adulterates them with false doctrine. He has tried to rob the church of her "Blessed Hope" of the Lord's return by mixing with it a lot of false teaching and time setting as seen in Millerism, Seventh-day Adventism and Millennial Dawnism. To prevent mankind from turning to the Lord for healing, he has invented the systems of Christian Science and New Thought. To satisfy the craving of the human mind to know what is going on in the spirit word, Satan invented Spiritism.
Satan seeing that he could not stamp out the church by violence and persecution has changed his tactics and is now trying to seduce her into conformity to the world and to try to better an age that God has doomed to destruction. His present purpose is to build up a magnificent civilization, and he has deceived the church into believing that it can bring in the millennium without Christ, by the betterment of society. His hope is that the Gospel of Social Service will take the place of the gospel of grace and by diverting the attention of Christian people to secondary things. They will neglect the primary work of soul saving and thus delay the evangelization of the world and postpone the return of the Lord and his own confinement in the bottomless pit.
Richard Weatherford is a Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
