There are many who deny the existence of Satan. They claim that what we call Satan is only a principle of evil, that this evil is a sort of malaria, an intangible thing like disease germs that floats about in the atmosphere and attacks people's hearts under certain conditions. The existence of Satan cannot be determined by the opinions of men. The only source of information is the Bible. That is the reason why Satan tries to discredit the Word of God. He is not a principle of evil, he is a person.
(1Peter 5:8) Be sober, be vigilant because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about seeking whom he may devour. He walketh, he roarth, he is to be chained (Revelations 20:1-3). These could not be said of a principle of evil, he has many names or aliases: Satan, Devil, Beelzebub, Belial, Adversary, Dragon, Serpent. He is mentioned by one or the other of these names 174 times in the Bible. He is a great celestial potentate; he is the prince of powers of the air. (Ephesians 2:2) The god of this world an age (2 Corinthians 4:4).
His origin — this is more or less shrouded in mystery. One thing is certain, he is a created being and that of the most exalted type, he was before his fall. The anointed cherub that covereth, that is, he was the guardian or protector of the throne of God, he was perfect in all his ways from the day that he was created until iniquity was found in him. In him was the fulness of wisdom and the perfection of beauty but it was his beauty that caused the pride that was his downfall.
He was clothes in a garment that was covered with the most rare and precious gems: the Sardis, Topaz, Diamond, Beryl, Onyx, Jasper, Sapphire, Emerald and Carbuncle all woven in with gold. He dwelt in Eden, that garden of God. This probably refers not to the earthly Eden, but to the paradise of God on high for Satan dwelt on the holy mount of God.
All this we learn from Ezekiel 28: 11-19, where the prophet has a foreview of the antichrist under the title of the king of Tyrus and as antichrist is to be an incarnation of Satan. The prophet here describes Satan's original glory from which he fell there never has been as yet such a king of Tyrus as is here described. The cause of Satan's fall is given in Isaiah 14:12:20. He is there called Lucifer, son of the morning; this was his glorious title when he was created and this world of ours was made at which time the morning stars, probably other glorious created ruling beings like himself sang together and all the sons of God, angels shouted for joy (Job 38:7).
It is well to note that the one here called Lucifer, son of the morning, is inverse 4 (Isaiah 14:4) also called the king of Babylon, as there has never been a king of Babylon like the one described here. The description must be that of a future king of Babylon and as antichrist is to have for his capital city, Babylon rebuilt this is probably a foreview by the prophet of antichrist, as indwelt by Lucifer or Satan in that day when he shall be king of Babylon.
Some think that when this world was created and fit for habitation, Satan was placed in charge of it and it was then, as Isaiah declares, that Satan said in his heart I will ascend into heaven. I will exalt my throne above the stares of God, other ruling powers. I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north. I will ascend above the clouds; I will be like the most high and that it was for this presumptuous act that the pre-Adamite world became a chaos and without form and void as described in Genesis 1:2.
This would justify the claim of Satan that this world belongs to him and that he had the right and power to transfer the kingdom of the world to Christ. If he would only acknowledge Satan's supremacy. (Matthew 4:8-9) And it accounts for the persistent was Satan is waging against the almighty to retain his possession of the earth. When Satan became unwilling to rule the original earth as a subordinate and determined to rule it independent of God, he put his own will in opposition to the will of God, that was treason, that was sin, there was the origin of sin. In thus exalting himself against God, Lucifer became Satan, for Satan means adversary. To justify himself he accused God, in accusing God he became the devil, for devil signifies accuser. Thus, Lucifer became both Satan and the Devil. This answers the question "Why did God make the Devil?" He did not make him. The Devil made himself.
Richard Weatherford is a Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
