Weatherford: Second half of the rainbow

What do these messages of the seven churches of Asia teach us? They clearly teach the decline of the churches. That the professing church instead of increasing in spiritual and world converting power will become lukewarm, faithless and Christless.
In Paul's parable of the two olive trees (Romans 11:15-27), he shows how the natural branches of the good olive tree (Israel) were broken off because of unbelief. The wild olive tree of the church might be grafted in. The Gentile church of today, the wild olive tree, which in turn because of unbelief, would be displaced that the natural branches might be grafted back again. (Israel); thus showing that the church of today does not take the place of Israel permanently, but it simply fills up the gap between Israel's casting off and restoration to divine favor as the Laodicean Period closes the church age. The church disappears at the end of chapter three and Israel comes again into view. After these things (I Thessalonians 4:14-18) the rapture or catching away of the church. The church had its beginning (Act 2). Read the complete chapter. The church was born out of the third person of the Godhead that Jesus bought with his own blood at Calvary. (John 14 & 15) If ye love me, keep my commandments. Verse 16: And I will pray to the father and he shall give you another comforter that he may abide with you forever. Verse 26: The comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things and bring all things to your remembrance whatsoever I have said unto you.
The church was born in the upper room (Acts 2). The Holy Ghost came and 3,000 found, plus 120 in the upper room, found 5,000, and the church was born. The Holy Ghost was given to the world to get a bride, both of Gentile and Jew. For Jesus Christ and to all others who believe in him as Lord and Savior and are born again by the blood of the Lamb.
Let's return to Chapter 4:1 of Revelation, the church disappears from the earth in this fourth chapter. The Heavenly door was opened in Heaven, and the first voice which I heard was as if were a trumpet talking with me which said, come up hither John and I will show thee things which must be here after. It is at this point the church is raptured through the door. The church disappears from view with the close of the third chapter and is not heard of again until the nineteenth chapter where her marriage to the Lamb is announced, Revelation 19:7-9. The removal of the church at the end of the third chapter opens the way for God to renew his dealings with Israel and take up the broken thread of Jewish history. John was told to write in a book the things he saw and heard and send them to the seven churches in Asia.
In this rapture of John, the door we have is a type of the rapture of the church. That Holy Ghost was given to the world to get a bride for Christ Jesus. Jesus Christ was given to Israel, but the Jews didn't believe the baby born in a manger could be their Messiah and were guilty of crucifying him. Messiah that anointed one means the expected king and deliverer of the Hebrews who should free them from the yoke of the nation of the world and give the Hebrews full control over the entire universe. Notice how Paul described in Thessalonians 4:16-17, for the Lord himself shall descend from Heaven with a shout, with the voice of the Archangel and with the trumpet of God and the dead in Christ shall rise first, then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air and so shall we ever be with the Lord. Notice how John's taking up corresponds with this. He was summoned by the voice of Christ and it will be the shout of Christ that shall summon the saints at the rapture. The Holy Ghost that was given on the day of Pentecost by God, the Father to go get a bride for his Son. The Holy Ghost took the Bride, the church, through the open door with John. (Revelations 4:1)
I ask those who read this revelation to be patient. The answer is coming. I wanted the church to know that it will not be here when the judgment is being carried out upon those who are left behind when the full rainbow comes into view. Be ready for we know not the day nor the hour.
God bless you out there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.