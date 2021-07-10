WEATHERFORD: The full emerald green rainbow

Ezekiel Chapter 1:26-28: Now there are two things in Ezekiel's vision that corresponds with John's vision of the throne of God. First, that the form of the one who sat on the throne could not be clearly distinguished or described, but that it was resplendent with light, which veiled the form or person.
Secondly, that there was a rainbow round about the throne, the person of God. Then, as he sits upon his throne, is veiled in a glory that can only be compared to the shining of some beautiful gem. But one of the remarkable things about the throne of God is that it is surrounded by a rainbow that is emerald in color.
The first mention we have in the Bible of a rainbow is in Genesis 9:13-17, I do set my bow in the cloud and it shall be for a token of a covenant between me and the earth. A covenant that God would not destroy this earth again by a flood. But that rainbow was only semi-circular. But the rainbow Ezekiel and John saw around the throne of God was fully circular.
The rainbow around the throne of God is emerald. What does this circular green rainbow about the throne of God signify? It signifies that God is a covenant keeping God, that his promises as the earth shall be fulfilled even though he is about to bring a great judgment upon it. He will not destroy it, but it shall pass through those judgments safely. He will redeem it and bless it until its hills and valleys and plains shall teem with the green verdure, fruitful orchards and bountiful vineyards of the long millennial day that is to follow those judgments. If the rainbow did not encircle the throne as a halo, it might be its reflection in the sea of glass that appeared to John to be round.
The throne that Ezekiel and John saw was not a throne of grace. For out of it proceeded lightning and thundering and voices that reminded us of Mt. Sinai and proclaim it to be the throne of judgment of God. It is here (Revelations 4:2-3) that the spirit of the Lord led my mind to believe the answer to the question I was asked, "where is the other half of the rainbow?"
When the church of believers of the Lord Jesus Christ and born-again Christians are caught away in the rapture, then God can turn to dealing with Israel and take up the broken thread of Jewish history that the portion of the book from chapter 19 is largely made up of symbols taken from the Old Testament.
The rainbow is the sign of a covenant based on an accepted sacrifice of Noah. (Genesis 8:20-22) And the rainbow about the throne of God is the sign of a covenant based on the accepted sacrifice of Christ on the cross. The difference between Noah's rainbow and the one around the throne of God is that Noah's is composed of the seven primary colors: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet.
If the rainbow did not encircle the throne as a halo, the throne was not the throne of grace for out of it proceeded lightning and thundering and voices that remind us of Mt. Sinai and proclaim it to be the throne of judgment.
Richard Weatherford is a retired Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
