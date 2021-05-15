Weatherford: Where's the other half of the rainbow?

These are the words the Holy Ghost spoke to me as I was walking down the hallway in my home with nothing on my mind. I became shocked at what I just heard, and I became speechless for a few moments. Then, after I got over the shock of the question, "Where is the other half of the rainbow," I began to think. I am 93 years of age and I've never heard anyone say anything about the other half of the rainbow. I've heard radio and TV prophecy preachers for years, and not a one ever mentioned this subject in their sermons.
About 30 days after this revelation of the rainbow, I began to have a breathing problem. My son made me an appointment with his heart doctor in Tulsa. I went to the appointment and they ran a CT scan, and I had fluid buildup in my right lung, and the heart doctor sent me over to Saint John (Medical Center) to have the fluid drawn off.
The technician drew off the fluid with a hand vacuum pump through my back. On the way home from Tulsa, I told my daughter I feel myself breathing through the hole in my back where the fluid was pulled out.
The next morning, the daughter called to see how I was doing and I told her I was worse. The daughter called the doctor in Tulsa and told her my condition. The doctor said to get me back to Saint John as soon as possible.
I never realized just how serious the hole into the lung could have been. I was in Saint John for six days and nights at no charge to me. That's how serious the puncture was. The first morning, the doctor came in, he called my name and asked if he could pray for me. I said, 'You sure can.' My thought was, does he know something they haven't told me?' He was a young doctor quoting a lot of scripture. I listened for a few minutes and out of my mouth came, "Let me ask you something."
"Yes," he responded.
"Where is the other half of the rainbow?"
He was like myself when I was asked the question. He looked at me and all around the room and finally, when he had gained his composure, I think he thought I was being smart with him. I assured him I was not, and I repeated to him just how the revelation came to me, and do you know the answer he said? "No, not yet."
But if I keep seeking the Lord, the answer will come. He left the room, and I was there five more days and nights and I never witnessed him back in my private room. I would go to the door of my room and look down the hall to the doctor's desk, and I would see him on duty. It has been over a year since the Lord asked the question.
I was born in 1927, and I have never heard one word mentioned about the other half of the rainbow. I am sure the doctor at Saint John thought I was just another religious quack.
Let us look at God's word.
Richard Weatherford is a retired Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.