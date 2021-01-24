Weatherford: Why did God make the Devil?

The question is why did God make the devil? He did not make him, he made himself. The problem of evil.
God did not create evil. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. (Matthew 7:15-18)
If God did not create evil, then how did it originate? It will not do to say an enemy hath done this, for then the question will arise, who made the enemy? If Satan did not originate evil in his heart, then it must have been implanted in his heart, from some outside source. This would require the coexistence of good and evil in the universe and rob God of his sovereignty.
Some hold that evil is necessary to properly develop and perfect free moral agents. If this be true, then evil must have had an eternal beginning and been in the purpose of God, for all of God's creatures were created free moral agents. If God had made them otherwise they would have been mere machines with no will of their own. While it is true that overcoming evil perfects character, it is not true that evil is necessary for such perfection. To be a free moral agent implies that one has the power of choice. When God created the angels and all the glorious beings that he originally created there was not sin or evil in the universe. But as a free moral agent they had the power of choice, not between good and evil but between following the will of God or their own will.
As long as Satan chose the will of God, there was no evil in the universe. But the moment he chose to follow his own will, then he fell, and by persuading others to follow him, he introduced evil into the universe. The root of sin is selfishness, and when Satan said, "I will ascend into Heaven, from the original earth over which he was ruling. I will exalt my throne above the stars of God, other ruling powers. I will ascend above the heights of the clouds. I will be like the Most High, (Isa 14:12-14) then Satan was guilty of treason and started a rebellion against the government of God that will never cease until he and all his followers are cast into the lake of fire to spend eternity."
Satan's present location — the common notion is that Satan and his angels are imprisoned in hell. This is not true. The angels described in 2 Peter 2:4 and Jude 6, as having left their first estate reserved in everlasting chain under darkness, are not Satan's angels. They are a special class of angels whose sin caused the flood. They are the spirits in prison of whom Peter speaks in I Peter 3:18-20. Satan and his angels are at liberty.
We read in the first and second chapters of Job that it was the custom in Job's day for the sons of God (angels) to appear at stated times in the presence of God to give an account of their stewardship and that Satan always appeared with them. When the Lord said to Satan, whence comest thou? He replied from going to and fro in the earth and from walking up and down in it. (Jos 1:7, 2:2) Satan then was at liberty on the earth and had access to God and was not cast out of Heaven in Job's day (B.C. 2000) and as he has not been case out since, he must still be at liberty in the heavens and on the earth.
Richard Weatherford is a Pentecostal Holiness Church pastor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.