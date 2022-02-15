The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) presented the town of Webbers Falls in December with a $20,000 TSET Healthy Communities Incentive Grant, which funded a farmers market pavillion.
Webbers Falls receives TSET grant
- Submitted by TSET
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
74, Retired Beautician and Waitress, passed, Saturday 01/15/2022. Service Info: 2PM, Saturday, 02/19/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Viewing-Thursday - 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM with family present from 5:00 to 7:00. Funeral Service - 2:00 PM Friday, at the Central Church of Christ, Haskell with burial following in the Haskell Cemetery. Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home
84, Retired Parts Manager at James Hodge Ford, passed Thursday, 02/03/2022. Funeral Service: 2PM, Tuesday, 02/15/2022 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Died Tuesday February 8, 2022. Service 1pm Monday, February 14, 2022 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Sunday 1 pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
ROBERT CARSON - age 78 of Tahlequah, OK. Material Handler. Died February 10, 2022, in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services Monday February 14, 2022, 2:00 pm at Reed Culver Funeral Home. Visitation February 13, 2022, 1:pm until 5:00 pm.
Most Popular
Articles
- Administrative changes take place at Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System
- Two child porn offenders sentenced
- Former Tahlequah doctor accused of killing nurse in Arkansas set for trial
- Tahlequah lawyer disbarred
- ICTC Superintendent's long locks to be donated
- Fight erupts at high school basketball playoff game
- Elderly Checotah men injured in crash
- Matinee goes Wagoner's way twice against Hilldale
- Hilldale pulls out wins over Central
- Muskogee County District Court 02.14.22
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.