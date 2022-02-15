Webbers Falls receives TSET grant

Pictured from left to right: Tiffany Tolbert, TSET Healthy Living Program assistant coordinator, Webbers Falls City Clerk Norma Griffith and Thomas Larson of TSET.

 TOBACCO SETTLEMENT ENDOWMENT TRUST/Submitted

The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) presented the town of Webbers Falls in December with a $20,000 TSET Healthy Communities Incentive Grant, which funded a farmers market pavillion.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you