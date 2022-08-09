What's New at the Q? Books offer look at rural America

Late last year, the Fort and Chamber sponsored the Smithsonian exhibit "Crossroads: Change in Rural America," which is part of "Museum on Main Street" a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and state humanities councils across the United States. As a part of a grant included with the exhibit, the Fort donated funds to the “Q” to purchase books from a list of suggested titles by the Smithsonian.
The books were ordered in the spring and most of the titles are now available. As you would expect, these books pertain to rural America throughout the states and at different time periods in our history.
The books also range in age groups, from picture books for preschoolers to novels for school children, teens and adults.
“The River Between Us” by Richard Peck is the story of one family’s struggles during the war between the states. When Noah Pruitt leaves his mother and two sisters to join the Civil War, the Pruitt ladies take in a stranger as a boarder to make ends meet. Good Reads describes this story as, “A masterful tale of mystery and war, and a breathtaking portrait of the lifelong impact one person can have on another.”
Jeannette Walls writes the memoirs of her grandmother in “Half Broke Horses: A True Life Novel.” Lily Casey Smith started helping her father break horses when she was 6 years old. When she was 15, she left home by herself on a pony and rode 500 miles to work as a teacher. She survived "tornados, droughts, floods, The Great Depression," and more.
Eve Bunting’s, “A Day’s Work,” is a picture book depicting the family life of a multigenerational Mexican-American family and a relationship between a boy and his grandfather who struggles to find work because he doesn’t speak English.
These books all give a glimpse into rural American life with its triumphs and tragedies. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to gain a greater understanding of rural America.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
