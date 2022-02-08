What's New at the Q? Illustrator had Oklahoma ties

Since February is Black History Month, I thought I’d write about an award-winning black author, illustrator. When I started working for the Eastern Oklahoma Library System (EOLS) in 1999, I worked at the Muskogee library in the children’s department. We had a volunteer at the time named Ramona Cooper. As we were shelving books one day when she told me that her son illustrated the book she was holding. Her son was Floyd Cooper, the author and illustrator of many children’s picture books.
Floyd was born and raised in Tulsa where he started drawing on the sides of his house at the age of 3. He used his art skills to make friends as he was growing up and eventually earned a full scholarship to the University of Oklahoma. Floyd started his career at Hallmark creating greeting cards, but eventually he moved to New York and began illustrating children’s books. According to Publisher’s Weekly his first book was, “Grandpa’s Face'' by Eloise Greenfield (Philomel, 1988). That same year, he published "The Story of Jackie Robinson, Bravest Man in Baseball" by Margaret Davidson (Dell, 1988).
According to Publisher’s Weekly, “In 1994 Cooper both wrote and illustrated a picture text for the first time, "Coming Home: From the Life of Langston Hughes" (Philomel)and more recently, “Juneteenth for Mazie.” Floyd also illustrated many non-fiction biographies during his career including Nelson Mandela and Louis Armstrong. One of his most recent books was, “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carol Boston Weatherford. According to Publisher’s Weekly, “he said he drew upon his grandfather’s recollections of the tragic event to inform his illustrations.”
Sadly, Floyd Cooper died in July of 2021, but his work will continue to be enjoyed by many. We have several books by Floyd Cooper at the “Q” and many more throughout EOLS.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
