White shares ministry through music on Facebook

Gentle keyboard music accompanies Terrill White as greets viewers on Facebook.
His morning greetings include a southern gospel song or a hymn.
“Just something to get the day started in a little worship,” he says.
White, who leads music at Fort Gibson’s Community Gospel Center, performs live southern gospel songs and hymns almost each day on Facebook. He makes the live posts at his home, keeping a tablet computer on his keyboard.
He said he considers it a ministry.
“It’s always something in my spirit I feel I should share,” White said.
White said he began singing on Facebook shortly before last Easter.
That was when major events and even worship services were canceled — or moved online — out of concern for spreading the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. He said he also had health issues and was homebound for almost a year.
“I wasn’t getting to sing anything and I wasn’t able to get out and go to church, so I did these so I can minister to people,” he said. “I felt like sitting at home and not doing anything was a disservice to my calling.”
White said he grew up loving to sing.
“My mother’s side of the family sang and played instruments,” he said. “We’ve always been involved with church music. I remember as a kid, my mom leading music at church.”
He said he was reared in a small Pentecostal church.
“And when it’s a small country church, and it’s Pentecostal, music is a huge part of the worship,” he said. “In any denomination it is, but it seems like the Pentecostal really do it.”
White sang in the Tahlequah High School choir and, at first, majored in music at Northeastern State University.
“It didn’t take me long to decide I didn’t want to make music a career,” he said. “I stopped enjoying it once it started to be something about having to learn to make a living off of.”
White sang with some gospel groups and spent a season with light opera.
He was active in the Muskogee First Assembly music ministry for seven years. He has been at Community Gospel Center for six months.
He said he learned to play keyboard at church.
“I went to a church that actually had two pianos,” he said. “They told me to play one piano and play what I heard.”
He said his job with Veterans Affairs allows him to work from home, so he is able to post his music.
Many of the songs come from the “Red Back” Church Hymnal from the Church of God. The hymnal is often used at gospel music conventions.
“These songs lasted all these years,” White said. “I like the fact that they’re easy to harmonize because when you have harmony in the church, it brings everybody together.”
A favorite song is “Wonderful Peace,” he said.
“Right now, there’s so much going on in the world. I think people are worried about a lot of things,” White said. “This just talks about the peace that God. It’s the peace that passeth understanding. Even if everything else around us is falling apart, it’s wonderful peace.”
White said he plans to keep singing on Facebook, even if venues open back up.
“I have enough people who request songs and look forward to it,” he said. “Sometimes, I’ll set aside a whole hour and I don’t even have a list. People will send me requests right then. And I try to sing them.”
He said he mostly sings southern gospel, but sometimes ventures into contemporary praise and worship.
“My father-in-law called me a walking hymnal,” White said. “I know a lot of songs just by heart and what I don’t, I can look up real fast. They like to challenge me.”
Some who listen are not church-goers or Christian, White said.
“They’ll request songs they heard their grandmother sing,” he said. “My favorite things to sing about are the blood of Jesus and the name of Jesus because there is power in both of them, and I want people to know that.”
