The Lodge at Sequoyah State Park's Winter Bluegrass Festival could well be the USA's most "audience active" festival, promoter Jimmy Bryson said.
"People come here from all around," Bryson said. "They know that during the shows, after the shows, all day long before the shows, in every hallway, in every corner, wherever you are, there are people in every corner, making music and singing. A lot of people bring their own instruments."
After being called off in 2021 out of concern for COVID-19, the festival returns to The Lodge at Sequoyah State Park, formerly known as Western Hills, for its 42nd time Thursday through Saturday. He said they're expecting 10 bands throughout the festival.
Bryson said the surge of the virus's omicron variant this month has been one of his big questions this year.
"We've been on the phone every day with the lodge, with people," he said. "We have had cancellations."
However, he said the festival also has "a long waiting list of people wanting to come in."
He said the lodge is trying to ensure social distancing and trying to keep the ventilation open to the outside.
"They're requesting everyone wear masks," he said. "The lodge is providing hand-washing stations."
The audience will be spaced farther away from the stage, and audience seats will be spaced, he said.
"We're talking to people each time as they make room reservations, recommending they social distance," he said. "They're supposed to use the same seats each time."
The festival usually has been a big draw.
"It's probably the largest indoor festival in the state," Bryson said. "Most of the participants and attendees really enjoy jamming and enjoying music themselves."
Headliners include the Muskogee band SpringStreet, which performs all three nights.
Mike Williams, a founding member, said festival-goers can expect "a lot of good harmonies and smiling faces and good music."
"We're just looking forward to seeing people and having a good time playing music," Williams said, adding that the band will play several original songs. He said people at the Festival might hear many of those original songs for the first time.
Bryson said other top bands are Heartland Express out of Sand Springs and the Roving Gamblers of Winslow, Arkansas.
"Bands are always performing at their peak," he said. "When they come up to get booked for Western Hills, it is something the bands work for the whole year."
The musicians don't just play on stage, Bryson said.
"In hallways, they'll be there till wee hours of morning playing music," he said. "Whether they're new to the music and wanting to learn, we have workshops Friday afternoon — a lot of people participate in those workshops with the bluegrass instruments. That gets them all excited, so they go hear the bands Friday evening."
If you go
WHAT: Western Hills Winter Bluegrass Festival.
WHEN: Thursday through Saturday.
WHERE: The Lodge at Sequoyah State Park.
SCHEDULE:
• Thursday — 6:45 p.m. Devotion; 7 p.m. All Bluegrass Gospel Show.
• Friday — 7 p.m.
• Saturday — 1 and 6:40 p.m.
ADMISSION: $15 Thursday; $16, Friday; $17 Saturday; $45, three-day pass. Children 12 and younger, free with parent.
